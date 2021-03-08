The Fitchburg community, much like others throughout the world, looked much different after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
Streets and buildings became barren. People isolated at home and worked remotely. Our lives changed to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.
One year later, vaccines are rolling out and we know more about how the illness takes its hold on the human body.
To reflect on the last year, the Fitchburg Star editorial staff compiled some of the most powerful images from the last year of the health crisis.