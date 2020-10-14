As of last month, City of Fitchburg alder and certified accountant Julia Arata-Fratta is Madison’s Overture Center Foundation Board treasurer.
Arata-Fratta told the Star she will help bring more culture and arts to Fitchburg through her new role, and ensure the Overture Center for the Arts continues to stay afloat financially through the pandemic.
The board consists of 25 members, with nine executive leaders who are “well-respected” individuals from Madison and Dane County “representing a wide spectrum of civic and expertise,” according to an Overture Center news release. Members meet monthly to oversee operations and ensure the “legal and moral” health of the organization, the release states.
Arata-Fratta recalled the August phone conversation she had with the foundation board president, asking her to be the treasurer.
They told her, “I think you will be a great fit,” she remembered.
“I feel honored,” Arata-Fratta said of her official appointment to the organization in September.
She said she and her fellow board members are posed with a unique financial challenge amid COVID-19. That involves innovating to keep the center entertaining its audiences and patrons during a time that live concerts and theatre performances remain on pause.
But Arata-Fratta said “the Overture Center has been very diligent in the past to create a reserve for rainy days.” The Center has received art grants and is planning virtual broadway shows, she said.
Arata-Fratta said her financial, civic and cultural background helped prepare her for the treasurer position.
She is a business and accounting manager for Wegner CPAs and Consultants, according to her resume. And Arata-Fratta has been a Fitchburg alder since April 2015, chairing the finance committee and economic development authority.
So by becoming more involved with organizations around Madison and Dane County, including the Overture Center, Arata-Fratta said she’s hoping to fill in an overall art and culture gap in the city -- especially during the health crisis.
The specifics of that goal have yet to be determined, she said.
She has also served on the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, as president of its Board of Directors from 2011-2015 and as its treasurer from 2007-2010.
That role helped Arata-Fratta familiarize herself with Overture Center for the Arts staff, as the Latino Chamber held an art fair there six years ago.
“It gave me the opportunity to understand (the Overture) community,” Arata-Fratta said, being an immigrant herself who came to the United States 25 years ago.