When Gabriella Gerhardt isn’t attending to Fitchburg Common Council matters, she can be found scouring fields for “mutant” clovers with four, five and sometimes even nine leaves.
For the past 10 years, Gerhardt told the Star, she has been collecting clovers -- and Guinness World Records. In late January, Gerhardt received an official notice that she had broken the world record for most clovers hunted in an hour with 451 -- her second award.
Gerhardt won her first in 2018, for finding 887 four-leaf clovers in eight hours. She’s hoping to add more titles over the next few years, including hunts for six and seven leaf clovers.
And hunting the clovers was the easier part, she said. Her record-breaking collection process involves months of planning her route from field to field and documentation of each clover she picks.
But Gerhardt said she collects clovers for more reasons than winning awards. She said it brings her peace.
“When it comes to this hobby, I don't think most people would seek out to break records,” she said. “But the thing that keeps me going year after year after year is the fact that I actually find it very relaxing.”
Gerhardt scopes out Fitchburg parks and fields that are dense with clovers. She said she can’t take a walk around the neighborhood without finding one because her “brain is keyed into that shape,” she said.
“You should ask my husband, we can barely go on walks in the summer because I will just be walking and I'll spot them and walk by quickly,” she said laughing.
For Gerhardt, her love for clover hunting started in college.
She stumbled upon her first four-leaf clover while walking back from a class at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She found a “magical” little clover lying on the sidewalk, snapped a picture of it and went on with her day, she said.
She didn’t think much of it or realize it would turn into a hobby, she said. Gerhardt soon started to spot them around campus and in friends’ yards. Eventually, Gerhardt’s hunting became more deliberate and she enjoyed how relaxing it was to walk through fields, reflect and take in nature, she said.
Over the years, her process has gotten more methodical, she said. She has a total collection of over 75,000 clovers she keeps track of in spreadsheets and stores in a massive flower press.
She also tracks her progress on social media, at 4leafcloverhunt, where she is able to connect with individuals around the world who are also into clover hunting. Gerhardt said many of the long-distance friends she has made live in Japan, where the hobby is more popular.
But overall, she hopes that the main takeaway from her story is that everyone should find something that gives them peace of mind and they genuinely love doing--even if it is a bit outside the box.
“I think that some people might find that in clover hunting, but I think everyone can find it in something that they do or that they love,” she said.