Volunteers and church members alike gathered at the City on a Hill Church in Fitchburg for a food drive Feb. 3.
People at the drive, which was open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, distributed 35,000 pounds of free food.
Those who entered the drive were offered prayers and a box of food containing fresh produce and dairy products.
The goal was to provide food to those in need and those who have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team of 15 to 20 volunteers and the members of the church planned to continue the drive until all the food was in the hands of those in need.