The Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce is offering the public a chance to get to know their city alder candidates Thursday, March 18, prior to the April 6 election.
The Chamber is hosting a candidate forum as part of its March Fitchburg Focus Lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. over Zoom.
The format will be a virtual panel discussion with opportunities for meeting members to ask questions and submit inquiries in advance to info@fitchburgchamber.com. People can register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3txOIoZ.
The panel will include candidates from District 1, 2 and 3.
District 1’s candidates include incumbent Dorothy Krause and Dave Herbst; District 2 candidates are incumbent Julia Arata-Fratta and Steven Heller and District 3 candidates include Jay Allen and Shawnicia Youmas.
For information, visit business.fitchburgchamber.com.