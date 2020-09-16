Normally, the Fitchburg Fire Department would celebrate Fire Safety Week with an in-person open house and public education efforts.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department “is disappointed to announce the cancellation of our Annual Open House” for the week of Oct. 4-10, a news release states.
But in its place, the department is hosting a “Chalk Your Walk” fire safety campaign, with the theme of “Serving up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” The release states people can participate by creating their own fire safety messages in Fitchburg for the rest of the month, and submitting pictures of their artwork by Sept. 30 to the department.
All submitted photos will automatically be entered into a contest for the best safety message, and the most creative entries will be featured on the department’s Facebook page, the release states. The winning artwork will help the department promote fire safety, according to the release.
Participants are encouraged, the release states, to factor the following messages into their artwork: “keep a close eye on what you’re cooking, set up a timer to remind you that you are cooking, keep flammable items at least 3’’ from the stovetop and if you’re sleepy, don’t use a stovetop or oven to cook.”
Judging will take place in early October, the release states.
For more information on how to participate, email fire@fitchburgfire.gov or call 608-270-7070.