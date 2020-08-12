Employees and residents at The Waterford at Fitchburg celebrated Bob Barry’s 100th birthday with his wife by his side on Tuesday, July 7.
Barry was born on July 6, 1920.
Dressed as newsboys, gangsters and flappers, employees helped Barry’s neighbors and friends offer him socially-distanced birthday well-wishes, and hand him birthday greeting cards in a roving fashion.
1920s music played in the background while Waterford residents enjoyed glasses of champagne to toast Barry’s century of life.
A photo booth provided residents with lasting memories of the event.