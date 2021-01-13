During a Caregiver Support Group meeting, participants typically use the time to vent, ask questions, comfort one another or just take a short break from looking after their ill loved one.
That’s been harder to do for Fitchburg Senior Center group amid the COVID-19 pandemic, co-facilitator Debbie Trexel told the Star, since meetings are now virtual. But as the support group has done for the last two decades, it prioritizes caring for those who look after loved ones with dementia, and other related illnesses, she said.
In those 20 years, the Caregiver Support Group has grown to create a space where caregivers can find a helping hand in navigating the challenges that come with their occupation, Trexel said. She said those can include feeling isolated or overwhelmed by their loved one’s increasing needs.
An employee from the Alzheimer’s Association started the group, co-founder Jean Moran told the Star. Prior to 2007, Moran and Trexel were participants, but they eventually took over as facilitators to help others just as the group supported them while taking care of family members, Moran said.
Now, amid the pandemic, the group holds virtual 90-minute meetings at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month, most attendees being caregivers who have a family member with a form of dementia like Alzheimer’s, Trexel said, which include symptoms like memory loss, confusion or behavioral changes. The group is inclusive to participants caring for those dealing with other illnesses as well, she said.
“They're happy to find out they're not the only ones that are dealing with something like this,” Trexel said. “And they help each other when somebody has a problem.”
The group brings in speakers and pamphlets from organizations that educate about dementia, Trexel said. But the main takeaway is being able to talk to one another and ask questions about how to best deal with symptoms that disease causes, she said.
As participants, routinely having a space to ask questions or get information was beneficial, Trexel and Moran said. Some of the common challenges discussed at meetings are how to keep their loved one from driving or helping them recognize faces, Moran said.
Before March, caregivers would gather in person at the Fitchburg Senior Center to take a break, get out of the house and be with one another, Trexel said.
Now, people can’t leave their homes, which has made it difficult for some people to attend, Trexel said. Some participants are unfamiliar with the technology and others don’t want the person they care for to overhear, she said.
For those who have been joining the virtual meetings, Trexel said she makes it a priority to check-in and ensure they are making time for themselves.
“The main idea of the caregiver group is taking care of the person that is the caregiver,” she said.