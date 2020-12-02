When Fitchburg resident Sydney Liu moved to the city from Seattle, Washington, in May, she needed furniture.
She went online, searching for a local “Buy Nothing” page on Facebook – a tool she had used while living on the west coast.
Not finding a page for the Fitchburg area upon her arrival to the city, Liu told the Star she decided to start one. She missed the convenience of being able to track a “Buy Nothing” group down whenever she moved to a new west coast home.
The page’s title means exactly what it states. It offers members a way to give, receive, share and lend items to one another in a hyperlocal gift economy. The pages are part of a larger project -- the “Buy Nothing Project” -- whose mission is to create wealth “in the web of connections formed between people who are real-life neighbors,” according to the organization’s website.
When Liu said she visited the “Buy Nothing” website to launch Fitchburg’s page, it had detailed instructions for how to do so, including videos and suggested rules for the group.
For example, page participation is limited geographically to southwest Madison and north Fitchburg, because of the city’s population, she said.
“The Buy Nothing Project recommends having groups with smaller populations so it still feels like a local community and people don’t have to travel as far,” she said.
More rules include, building trust, giving freely, participating “as yourself,” “showing your humanity” and following the law, according to the website.
Group participants also have to verify they are in the area “Buy Nothing” represents, and not to use text message language or abbreviations. Givers also have the freedom to decide who their item ultimately goes to.
“Everything that is given is given freely by a member of the community,” Liu said. “We are not first come, first served unless the person who posts wants to do it that way. It is always up to the giver, who they give their item to.”
She said she believes everyone has collections of clutter they are willing to part with, which may just speak to someone else’s taste or style. Her hope is that those individuals use this Facebook group as a way to give and receive with their neighbors.
“I would like to see less waste in my community and for people to have appreciation for their items,” Liu said. “I hope this group encourages people to be a little more mindful about the abundance that most of us have.”
“I think it’s rewarding knowing someone is going to make use of an item,” she added. “It’s great to see that your item ended up in your neighbor’s hands and your neighbor was able to make good use of it.”