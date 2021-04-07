The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the month of April.
They are being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24 at three different Boys and Girls Clubs including the McKenzie Family, Taft Street and Allied Family Center locations.
BGCDC is working with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy to increase vaccine access, an April 5 Club news release states. They are expected to hold additional clinics on Saturday, May 15.
The vaccines will be available to those 18 and older. To register, participants can go to bgcdc.org/CovidVaccine or call 661-4726.