There are two upcoming Fitchburg blood drives this month.
The Christ Memorial Lutheran Church blood drive is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. It is located at 2833 Raritan Rd., in the church’s fellowship room.
And the Tri-North Builders drive is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. It is located at 2625 Research Dr., in the Tri-North Builders conference room.
Participants can save time by registering ahead at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results delivered in one to two weeks.
Those who donate on Thursday, May 13 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, and all who donate during the month of May will be entered into a competition to win a travel trailer camper
For more information or to make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org