Fire Station

Fire chief Joe Pulvermacher gives the Star a tour of the newest Fitchburg Fire Department and Fitch-Rona EMS station, located at 2931 Marketplace Dr., on July 6. Construction on the 22,000-square-foot station, which cost $6.6 million, began in July 2016. Personnel began to move from the 24-year-old Station No. 2 at 5415 King James Way to the new station in June.

 Photo by Samantha Christian

An upcoming Fitchburg blood drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at the Fitchburg Fire Station 2, located at 2931 Marketplace Drive.

Participants can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results taking one to two weeks.

Those who donate between will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and be entered into a competition with the chance to win a travel trailer.

For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org