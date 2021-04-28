An upcoming Fitchburg blood drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at the Fitchburg Fire Station 2, located at 2931 Marketplace Drive.
Participants can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results taking one to two weeks.
Those who donate between will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and be entered into a competition with the chance to win a travel trailer.
For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org