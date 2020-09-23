The free art program for kids known as Art Cart will visit Leopold Elementary School from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
Art Cart is offered by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School and Community Recreation, according to an email news release.
A bright colored van will be handing out "ArtKits" that families can pick up from the park and complete them at home.
The release states kids will be able to follow along with Art Cart teachers in videos on MMoCA’S website at mmoca.org/learn/for-kids.
For information, visit MMoCA’s website.