The Agora Art Fair is still occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, but virtually.
Even though staff canceled the in-person event, people can still participate in the month-long affair from Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 22.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make and it was not made lightly,” a June 10 art fair Facebook post reads about the in-person cancellation. “We are aware of the significant impact this will have on artists, businesses, service groups, tourism and the supportive community we live in.”
According to the Facebook event, virtual visitors will be able to shop and connect with the Wisconsin artists who showcase their work at the online fair at agoraartfair.com.
The types of art being displayed include ceramics, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood, glass, photography and other mediums, the Agora Art Fair website states.
For more information and to read about the individual artists, call 277-2592.