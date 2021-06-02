The 2021 Parade of Homes event, which takes place from June 18 through June 27, will display 40 homes in the Madison area that are available for purchase.
The homes, which include a group in the Fahey Fields neighborhood of Fitchburg, are available to view from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available through cash or credit card at the entry point of the five featured neighborhoods during open hours. Other neighborhoods featured in the event include Savannah Brooks in DeForest, The Reserve in Sun Prairie, Westbridge in Waunakee, and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.
General admission is $15, senior admission for those 65 and older is $5, and child admission (6-17) is $5.
Tickets grant residents a one-time entry into the homes and can be purchased at madisonareaparadeofhomes.com/tickets.