The past two years’ weather, locally and across the country, continues to convince previous skeptics that there might be something to the "climate change" talk.
However, it's not enough to believe the talk about climate change. We all need to do something about it. And there are many, many things each of us can do to help reduce climate change.
"Reduce, reuse and recycle" does not just pertain to your garbage/waste. Reduce your emissions by walking or biking more instead of taking a vehicle; carpooling; using a broom instead of a leaf blower; using a shovel for light snowfalls instead of a snowblower.
You can also help lessen your impact (and further reduce emissions) by adjusting your use of energy at home, buying local, conserving water and consuming less.
The best things about all of these actions is they all result in improved air quality, most of them save you money and they reduce your negative impact on climate change.
Start by using window coverings to keep the house cooler in the summer, dressing in layers in the winter and adjusting your thermostat a degree or two when you're home and more significantly when no one is home. You can also switch your most often used lights to LED lightbulbs.
Buying locally produced products reduces the travel necessary for shipping. If you shop online, resist the urge for immediate gratification and combine purchases for fewer deliveries.
Conserving water will also save energy and thereby reduced emissions because electricity, primarily coal-generated, is used to pump water to your house.
Ways to conserve water include taking shorter showers and/or fewer showers; using low-flow toilets; using a rain barrel to water your gardens; and resist watering your grass.
Instead of watering your grass, you can let it go dormant in dry months. As long as it's well established and soil temperatures don't exceed 85 degrees, your grass will green up again when rain returns.
Then, think about your consumption. Consider whether you really need the latest and greatest device.
If you must replace your gadget, donate it if it's still usable, or e-cycle it if it isn't. Donate used, but still wearable, clothing. Purchase smarter.
To paraphrase John Welch, Director of Dane County Landfill, think about what you're buying and how it's packaged. Don't buy more groceries than you need. Americans waste a shocking 30%-40% of food.
In short, and in this order, reduce your waste, reuse or repurpose items and then recycle.
Other things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint: Add more insulation in your ceiling and around your windows and doors; buy a more fuel-efficient vehicle; add solar or invest in a solar farm.
The list goes on. Those are just a few of the relatively easy ways you can help reduce climate change.
You don't need to all of these, either. Anything and everything you do will make a difference. Start with the easiest things for you, then challenge yourself and your family to do more. Take advantage of extra time at home during the pandemic to get started.
Awhile back, the author of a letter-to-the editor of a local paper claimed the actions of climate change believers are no different from climate change deniers. I couldn't disagree more.
Climate change believers work on reducing their carbon footprint by doing the simple things mentioned above. Climate change deniers do not.
You can either help the climate by reducing your impact, or you can contribute to climate change by continuing past behaviors. Which one do you choose?