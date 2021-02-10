The average Fitchburg residential household spent just over $150 to purchase municipal tap water in 2019.
Although that seems like a lot for something as simple and fundamental as water, it works out to less than a penny per gallon and a lot less than spending $1.50 for a bottle of water or even $6 for a case of it.
Tap water, especially in the water-abundant Midwest, is extraordinarily inexpensive. It’s probably the cheapest product per pound that you can purchase – and it’s delivered conveniently to your home’s faucets.
Perhaps more importantly, it should be consumed over bottled water because it has considerably fewer environmental impacts and has generally fewer contaminants.
Americans consumed 14.4 billion gallons of bottled water in 2019, according to research from the Beverage Marketing Corporation. That’s about 330 bottles of water per person.
Bottled water is convenient, useful for emergency situations and provides a healthier alternative to soft drinks or juices. Unfortunately, studies have shown that people who drink bottled water are more likely to select another bottled beverage than drink tap water if bottled water is not available.
Bottled water affects the environment far more than a tap water system. Studies have shown bottled water systems – including transport, disposal, energy consumption and chemical use – can use anywhere from 10 to 2,000 times more energy than tap water systems.
And that doesn’t even factor in the use of plastic. In 2016, about 4 billion pounds of plastic were used to manufacture plastic water bottles. Most of these plastic bottles are used only once and end up in a landfill.
Bottled water manufacturers name and advertise their product to give the appearance of superior taste and quality. However, water quality tests have shown that tap water has the same water quality as bottled water.
In fact, some bottled water manufacturers – including market leaders Dasani and Aquafina — simply bottle purified municipal water and sell it at a profit.
Studies on bottled water also have found harmful contaminants, such as microplastics, arsenic, E.coli bacteria, and funguses, all of which are regulated in tap water through the EPA. That’s not to say bottled water isn’t regulated, but it’s regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which arguably has fewer requirements for testing and ensuring that water quality than the EPA does for a customer’s tap.
Some people might avoid drinking tap water because they don’t know where it comes from or how it is treated (or not treated). Like other area communities, Fitchburg pumps water from the Mount Simon aquifer, which is about 1,000 feet below ground.
This water needs no fancy or significant treatment processes. A small amount of treatment chemicals is added at the rate of about 1 part per million. The chemicals used include chlorine for disinfection of any bacteria that may be present, fluoride for dental benefits and polyphosphates for corrosion control and iron reduction.
Tap water is much fresher than bottled water, which might sit on a shelf or in distribution facilities for days before it gets consumed. The water that comes out of your tap only takes a few hours to get from the aquifer to your faucet.
There are several ways you can kick the habit of bottled water, and that mostly comes down to convenience.
The easiest way is to use reusable water bottles and develop a habit of keeping a filled one on hand. Reusable water bottles are inexpensive and are commonly given away at events.
Community outings and events could consider offering water jugs and environmentally friendly cups rather than disposable bottles. Adding more drinking fountains or bottle filling stations in public places can also help.
Finally, being informed on where tap water comes from and how the water is treated can help build trust. Refer to the city’s Water Quality website page to read all about Fitchburg’s water in the Consumer Confidence Report.