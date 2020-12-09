Online shopping has become a larger part of our retail framework over the past decade.
Enter a global pandemic in 2020 and the amount of cardboard we are using is exploding.
I’ve noticed that I have made more trips to the Fitchburg recycling drop-off site this year and have spent more Monday evenings trying to figure out how to pack two weeks of recyclables into our cart. As we are now into the holiday season, I foresee more cardboard management in my near future.
As you might imagine, cardboard is being received at record levels at material recovery facilities (where recyclables get processed) across the United States. While we are clearly doing well at recycling, we should, as consumers, think critically about how we can reduce the number of cardboard boxes we use and reuse what we can.
The increase in cardboard we've been experiencing results in more trees being sacrificed, more energy being used to produce the cardboard, to transport it and to recycle it and an increase waste hauling and recycling fees.
If you must use cardboard for your purchases at local stores, try to use the smallest size box possible. And for online deliveries, try to combine orders. Amazon offers that option on many items, which not only saves cardboard, it saves energy to deliver the items to you.
After you've reduced your consumption of cardboard as much as possible, reuse it for storage, mailing or moving. There are also options to donate it.
Churches, community organizations, thrift store and private box exchanges are among the possibilities. Community centers, schools or libraries might need them for art projects.
When you can't reuse or donate it, recycle it.
Fitchburg has unlimited curbside recyclables pickup, but our recycling carts have limited space. Flattening or cutting your boxes can help save space.
For short-term surges with cardboard use, you can either set it aside for your next collection or cut down your cardboard and place it in clear, plastic bags curbside next to your recycling cart.
If you have excess cardboard consistently and you are not already at the 95-gallon cart size for recyclables, consider switching carts by calling Pellitteri Waste Systems at (608) 257-4285. This might come with a $25 fee.
Another option is to take your cardboard to the Fitchburg recycling drop-off site. I’ve observed many residents using this option, but it is the most expensive one for recycling cardboard.
The drop-off site is free for Fitchburg residents, but the related hauling costs to empty the containers results in higher annual refuse and recycling fees overall.
If you have visited the drop-off site and opened a lid to a cardboard container, you probably have had several pieces of cardboard fall out of the overflowing cardboard containers, especially around the holiday season. It is important to flatten or cut up your boxes before placing them into the community containers to save space at the community level, just like in your own recycling cart.
Fitchburg will be adding two more containers at the drop-off site in 2021 to try to keep up with all of our cardboard consumption.
While online shopping appears to be here to stay, my hope is that our cardboard consumption will decrease as the pandemic begins to fade away in 2021. We can all chip in to manage our cardboard use better and keep our community recycling costs stable.