Did you know that approximately 18% of what we place in our recycling bins ends up going to a landfill instead of being recycled?
You might ask why.
It comes down to our understanding of what can be recycled versus what cannot. It isn’t easy to know the recycling how-to on every item.
Even the most seasoned recycler can likely learn something. Also, acceptable recycled items can occasionally change over time and even differ between neighboring communities.
Fitchburg's fee to residents for waste and recyclable collection has increased significantly in recent years –- partially due to fewer options for exporting our recyclables overseas, but also due to our community not recycling as well as it could be. Fitchburg's waste hauler contract allows them to increase our fee if our recycling contamination rate exceeds a stipulated amount.
There is room for improvement with minimal effort. With improved recycling, we can have a role in stabilizing the rates we pay for collection services.
Some items that are commonly placed in our recycling containers that should not be include packaging materials like styrofoam and plastic film. Another common item is plastic bags, which are commonly used to collect recyclables and transfer them from our homes to recycling carts. We need to find ways to place our recyclables into our carts without plastic bags.
Practices like reducing plastic bag use with your shopping habits can make a big difference. I like to challenge myself to use no plastic bags in the produce section when grocery shopping. I am striving to have reusable shopping bags readily available in our family’s vehicles for those unexpected shopping stops.
Another little-known recycling tip is to separate the top, i.e non-greasy side, of pizza boxes for recycling. Typically, the lower portion of pizza boxes are greasy and need to be placed in your trash even though it is cardboard.
Food residue or grease on recyclable items makes those items non-recyclable and something you should place in your trash. Food should be rinsed off non-absorbent items if possible before they are placed in recycling to help ensure they don’t get diverted to a landfill.
When recycling options are not available in public spaces, do you just throw the recyclable item into the trash can? Consider holding onto it until you find a recycling receptacle.
For businesses that do not have recycling containers, you could kindly let them know recycling can promote customer satisfaction and loyalty while also benefiting the environment.
I often reference the Fitchburg Recycling Guide when I’m unsure if something can be recycled or how it should be recycled. I encourage you to review it if you haven’t used the Guide before.
It is available for reference with either an online search of Fitchburg's website or, for easy access, by bookmarking the link. In addition, hard copies are available at City Hall upon request.
Recycling gains are also often found in the trash.
The Wisconsin DNR conducted a study in 2020 and found that 13% of what we put in our waste as a community could actually be recycled. Once your choice is made to place an item into the trash, it will be landfilled. Often there is no process to correct our choice and pull out items that could have been recycled.
In Dane County, our current landfill’s remaining space is limited. Expanding landfills and siting new landfills are expensive, so we can all do our part to help in extending landfill life as much as possible.
Efforts are currently underway to improve recycling across Dane County on multiple fronts facilitated by grant funding from the Carton Council of North America and the World Wildlife Fund. A local nonprofit, Sustain Dane has taken a lead role with this grant funding to help Dane County recycle right on multiple fronts.
Sustain Dane has coordinated two online “Master Recycler” sessions in the past four months. In addition to learning ways to reduce their waste and improve their knowledge of best recycling practices, participants are required to complete an outreach effort to spread their new and improved recycling expertise to others.
Sustain Dane is also leading efforts for waste reduction and recycling initiatives in local schools to empower our students. These initiatives cover increasing milk carton recycling in elementary schools and improved recycling in University of Wisconsin-Madison residence halls.
Resource conservation, waste reduction, and recycling are key concepts that need to be elevated to a higher level as we prepare the next generation of leaders to battle climate change.
- Chris Jimieson is a member of Fitchburg's Resource Conservation Commission and a geological engineer at SCS Engineers in Madison.