Fitchburg has four watersheds that are the headwaters to seven different creeks.
The water flowing in these creeks comes from the rain that falls on our houses and yards, our city streets and parks, our farmlands and underground springs. As each of these creeks flows through its respective watershed, they are subject to threats from pollution that degrade the water quality.
For example, algae blooms from fertilizer runoff draining into Swan Creek harm nearby Lake Waubesa. These algae blooms, along with bacteria, can create toxic conditions for both humans and wildlife and can ruin swimming and boating opportunities.
As an environmental scientist, I know the importance of protecting the creeks and streams that flow through our community. Unhealthy watersheds affect both humans and wildlife.
Our watersheds help replenish our drinking water supplies, provide water for agriculture, offer opportunities for recreation (kayaking and fishing) and provide valuable habitat and corridors for numerous diverse wildlife and plant species.
The aquatic life that lives in our lakes and streams quickly suffers from the effects of watershed pollution. Biodiversity of animal life is harmed by habitats that are altered as a result of pollutants in our waterways. Habitats that were once a thriving mixture of plants might now be replaced by non-native plant species that can tolerate higher levels of pollution.
This shift, in turn, can affect the food chain, from the seeds that feed birds and animals to the fish that feed humans.
Protecting our lakes, creeks and watersheds starts with having an informed and engaged public that is willing to speak up and make changes.
We need our elected officials to make good decisions when addressing actions that might affect the environment, such as new developments. When a new development is planned, we need to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the surrounding environment.
One example of this is the new and large Terravessa development on the east side of Fitchburg. Its developers have taken steps to minimize stormwater runoff to Swan Creek by building bioswales, rain gardens and wetlands.
To monitor pollutant loading to Swan Creek, the city recently approved partnership funding for the installation of U.S. Geological Survey stream gauging station on Swan Creek. This information will tell local scientists and engineers how effective they’ve been in reducing pollutant loadings to our waterbodies.
If water quality is maintained or improving, our community will continue its best management practices for storm water management. However, declining water quality would drive action toward improving best management practices with stormwater management.
We must do more than rely on the city staff to ensure our waterways are protected. We as individuals need to take action to reduce pollutant loads from our farm fields and residential areas.
Some of these actions can be as simple as keeping our leaves out of the streets (so they don’t get into storm drains), creating rain gardens and installing rain barrels to help reduce flooding and pollution, picking up after your dog and disposing of pet waste in the trash.
On agricultural lands, farmers should keep livestock out of creeks and streams, manage barnyard stormwater and retain crop residues to minimize soil erosion. Creating vegetative buffer strips between farmed land and the stream will help to minimize nutrient runoff.
You can also get involved in community activities to remove waste from waterways and volunteer to assist in water quality monitoring. Fitchburg hosts a waterway cleanup every spring, and the Rock River Coalition and the Clean Water Alliance are always looking for volunteers to collect water quality data.
Talk to your neighbors about how they can help, too, as well as your local elected officials.
You can ask alders and city staff whether appropriate environmental measures are being planned and implemented for new developments, and you can provide input at the City’s Common Council and committee or commission meetings in favor of local, state, and national policies that conserve water and reduce pollution. Consider speaking at the Plan Commission and Resource Conservation Commission meetings, among others.
We owe it to our ourselves, and future generations, to take the right steps to better protect our delicate watersheds. To sustain healthy streams and lakes, we need you to get involved, as you can make a difference in protecting our watersheds and take pride in knowing that you helped.