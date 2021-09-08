As autumn approaches, perhaps you’re getting into fall cleaning, looking to eliminate clutter and make free space by getting rid of items you no longer want or need. Maybe that will include cleaning products and other household supplies, whether they’re old and ineffective or simply no longer needed.
Many such household items can pose risks to both human and environmental health, so it’s important to know how to store and dispose of hazardous household products, as well as ways to minimize their presence in your home.
Next month, Fitchburg is also hosting a drop-off event for Dane County residents to help make this process easier and safer.
Hazardous chemicals can be present in a variety of household products, from cleaning solutions, adhesives, and paints to oils, greases, and gasoline. Some of these chemicals are hazardous to human health, and some present environmental toxicity dangers if they leach into soil and water, whether from your sink or from a landfill.
You can minimize risk to yourself and the environment by simply reducing the number of chemical-based products you bring into your home in the first place.
Choose natural or biodegradable products when feasible, and if a harsher chemical is needed try to use it sparingly. I’ve found some products I once relied on are simply unnecessary, while others can be replaced by things like essential oils, citrus, or just plain water and elbow grease.
For necessary hazardous materials, proper storage, handling, and disposal is crucial to minimize the risks they pose to both your family and local ecosystems. By reading carefully and doing a little research, you can learn which products can be disposed of at home safely, and which require special disposal methods because of their potential harms.
Everything we throw away also adds up to land use concerns. We have finite space for landfills and the sooner we fill up our existing sites, the more expensive and difficult it becomes to find new space for our waste. Minimizing waste disposal can help to extend the lifespan of the Dane County Landfill, enabling more responsible stewardship of public lands.
Product labels typically provide guidance on how to handle them in your home and when disposing of them, so be sure you’re learning and following recommended practices. The Fitchburg Recycling Guide, which you can search for at fitchburgwi.gov, also provides disposal guidance for many common household products.
On Oct. 23, Fitchburg is partnering with the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Clean Sweep, and the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership to hold a household hazardous waste disposal event from 8 a.m to noon. This event, open to all Dane County residents, will be held near 2918 Marketplace Drive, at the parking lot behind the McKee Rd Oak Bank and facing the Fitchburg West Fire Station.
This is a great opportunity to drop off old or unwanted hazardous household products in a responsible way, freeing up space in your home in the process.
Search for “clean sweep event” on the Fitchburg website for location details, a list of items that can be dropped off at this event, and how to properly package materials for this event. If you can’t make it to the Oct. 23 event, you can take many of the same materials to the Clean Sweep location by the Dane County Landfill at 7102 US-12.
Either option is an opportunity to dispose of hazardous household waste in a safe and controlled manner, ensuring both your house and our local ecosystems are as chemical-free as possible.
Phil Grupe
Sustainability specialist, City of Fitchburg