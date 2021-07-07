At this time of the year, our bulbs are in full bloom, the trees and shrubs are flowering and leafing out, insects and other critters are emerging from their winter hibernation, and many colorful birds are arriving to take advantage of these new resources.
Many of these birds have just finished a long journey from Central America to find a location that provides food and nesting locations in our prairies, forests, wetlands and yes, our backyards.
Attracting wild birds to your backyard takes more than just birdhouses and feeders, however.
To create a bird-friendly environment in your backyard, you need to incorporate natural features that improve the habitat so more birds will visit your property. This includes having a variety of trees, shrubs and flowers that makes your yard inviting to them.
These natural features provide good nesting sites, winter shelter, places to hide from predators and sources of food that can be available year round. Along with the nesting boxes you might place on your property, certain trees and shrubs can be part of your landscaping to provide nesting habitat.
This can include conifer trees, small to medium shrubs and large deciduous trees. Large trees that have died can provide perfect nesting habitat for woodpeckers, chickadees, owls and wood ducks. If you have to remove a dead tree, consider removing only a portion of it and leaving a partial trunk.
Suitable cover is a key ingredient in having a bird-friendly yard. Creating multiple layers of foliage with different heights will allow birds an opportunity to escape predators more easily.
Small evergreen shrubs that are dense and grow close to the ground provide excellent shade and cover for birds throughout the year. The evergreens give better insulation from the wind, rain and cold, and can provide resting places for birds at night.
Some evergreens, such as spruces, can produce cones containing seeds that will feed birds in the winter, particularly our native crossbills. The evergreen garden at the University of Wisconsin is an excellent place to visit to see how these trees provide for our feathered friends, and the trees there are usually labeled with their name in case you want to purchase a similar tree. Leafy shrubs that are shoulder height tend to provide better cover for birds like cardinals, goldfinches and juncos.
In my backyard, I’ve created small habitats that provide not only cover, but food sources that will keep birds supplied well into the winter months. This includes a small area planted with prairie plants that produce an abundance of seed. Coneflowers, black-eyed susans, sunflowers and grasses are an excellent source of seeds for birds.
The key to make these resources available to winter birds is to not cut down the plant stalks in the fall. Let them stay up through the winter. These stalks also provide valuable perches when there is deep snow cover in your yard.
Once the leaves are gone, crabapple trees retain their fruit through the winter months. Cardinals and cedar waxwings are especially drawn to crabapples, as they really appreciate something to eat besides seed in the feeders. To ensure fruit production, it's best to plant at least two crabapples so they can cross-pollinate.
Trees, such as oaks, willows, birches and maples, and native herbaceous plants, such as goldenrod, milkweed, and sunflowers, host many insect species that are a vital source of protein for birds. Also, lay off the pesticides, as a bug-friendly yard is a bird-friendly yard.
In addition to your hummingbird feeder, consider planting tubular flowers such as native columbine, penstemon and native honeysuckle, which serve up nectar for hummingbirds.
Creating small watering areas in your backyard will provide the necessary water for birds to drink and bathe. This is typically done through man-made bird baths or boulder depressions, which are more favorable than creating small backyard ponds.
Backyard ponds tend to be breeding grounds for the mosquito. Bird baths are easy to fill, and typically the water doesn’t reside in them long enough to create favorable conditions for mosquitos. Clean your bird bath out once in a while with bleach to kill bacteria and algae.
To prevent bird collisions with your windows, go outside and look at your windows from a bird’s point of view. If you can see the sky and tree foliage reflecting from the glass, this is what a bird sees, as well. You can also check with your local Audubon Society.
Having a bird-friendly yard will not only be beneficial for our native birds, but will provide enjoyment to you and your family.