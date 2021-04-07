If you want to make your yard greener and healthier and live in Fitchburg, you’re in luck.
The City of Fitchburg has some of the best incentives in the Badger State for those who take moderate actions right on their own property.
Those include free compost and stormwater utility credits for eco-friendly practices and constructing rain gardens.
You can start by taking the Fitchburg Creek Supporter pledge.
This community education and action project provides a checklist of 57 recommended actions you can take on your property that can result in improvements to Fitchburg’s creeks. Those include the Nine Springs Creek, Swan Creek, Murphy’s Creek, Badfish Creek, Story Creek, Badger Mill Creek and Wingra Creek.
If you are able to pledge to take at least 34 of these actions, you’re eligible for a credit on your stormwater utility bill of up to $8 per year. For information about the pledge and the related forms to fill out, search “Fitchburg Creek Supporter” on the city’s website (fitchburgwi.gov).
Recommended actions include best practices for mowing and mulching grass clippings on your lawn for those who choose to have a turf grass lawn.
For more sustainable turf grass lawns, you can seed in a low-growing clover (such as dwarf white Dutch Clover – trifolium repens), which “fixes” nitrogen into the soil to reduce the need to add chemical fertilizer. If you find any four-leaf clovers, please let Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt know so she can plan out the timing for her next hunt for a Guinness world record.
Fitchburg residents also have access to free compost from Fitchburg’s recycling drop off site they can spread on their lawn as a natural fertilizer and soil amendment.
Compost helps soil health by improving moisture retention for sandy soils and drainage for clayey soils. It’s especially good to use right after aerating your lawn, as it will be fully distributed where your grass roots will be able to use it.
If you’re thinking about a more extensive change to your yard, consider a “Do-It-Yourself” rain garden on your property.
I had the privilege of helping to create a three-part Rain Garden Workshop series on designing, constructing and maintaining your own rain garden. On YouTube.com, search for “2021 Rain Garden Workshop.”
Class 1 includes some fun photos and history of the design and construction of Fitchburg’s community rain garden, as well as the rain garden at Fitchburg’s recycling drop-off site. Both are open to the public for viewing.
With permission from Fitchburg staff, you might also be allowed to gather native seed to use in your own rain garden.
If you are able to construct and maintain a rain garden with enough capacity, you’ll eligible for a credit on your stormwater utility bill of up to $16 per year.
The garden must be at least 100 cubic feet, or approximately the amount of water that can fit in the beds of two pickup trucks. Fitchburg could increase this credit or the pledge credit during future stormwater utility rate adjustments.
Several more tips for a greener, healthier yard can be found on Fitchburg’s stormwater web page and Ripple-Effects.com.
If you’d like more information on rain gardens after viewing the three-part Rain Garden, environmental engineer Claudia Guy (claudia.guy@fitchburgwi.gov) can provide a list of consultants and contractors that can provide suggestions tailored for your site.