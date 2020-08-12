I was scrolling through pictures on my phone the other day and paused on some of a girls’ trip up north in early March of this year. It was before COVID began to get real around here.
We had gathered close for the pictures as we toasted my sister-in-law’s birthday. Mask-wearing was not yet a thing, and staying at the same cabin was a given.
It felt like a lifetime ago and instantly contrasted with how different things are now.
When the stay-at-home order took effect later in March, everyone’s social calendars suddenly looked pretty blank. It was disorienting to arrive to a weekend with nothing on the books.
Some of you are natural introverts and have told me that you were made for quarantine.
Like one of my patients (I’ll use initials), A.G., who has been putting four-plus hours per day into her prairie restoration project (I’ve seen the pictures, it’s awesome!), or J.S.’s son, who has been happily working from home and had to have a neighbor let him know a package had been sitting on his front step for several days.
For those of you, the social isolation really hasn’t been a challenge. But for others, we have had to get creative and find ways to maintain and build social connections within the new distancing rules we were given.
I’ve heard great stories of classic outdoor movie nights, S’mores around a campfire, biking to get take-out and adopting a new pet family member.
Then there’s J.B. and her family, who have been getting out on their boat with their small camping grill on board. Their friends meet up and can easily distance because, hey, separate boats!
My next-door neighbors might win for most creative, new social event born out of the quarantine. Each evening their four goats are let out for a walk along our shared property, and any neighbors that are free walk along and catch up.
While not everyone has access to boats or goats, the point is, we are being asked to step out of our normal routine, adapt and become intentional about connecting with others.
Rachele Klassy, a local psychotherapist with Mind Evolution, shared some great thoughts on staying connected during this time. As she points out, social distancing is really actually physical distancing.
“We can remain emotionally and socially engaged with friends, family and our communities while maintaining a physical distance,” she wrote. “Given the propensity for depression that comes with isolation, it is necessary to maintain these connections during this very unusual time in our lives.”
Klassy points out that technology is the obvious way to remain connected, but we should go beyond our everyday connections to use it.
“I recommend Dane County TimeBank, where you can volunteer time to help others out with tasks that don't need to be done in person or make calls to check in on those that are isolated,” she writes. “This often helps people feel connected to their community and fills a need to do for others that is lacking in this time of isolation.”
Finally, if you don’t have a therapist to take care of your mental and emotional well-being, consider how well our health care system has adapted to telehealth. It’s now recognized by most major carriers, which gives people who have trouble carving out the time in their day an easy opportunity to just get on a call.
That, she says, can help give us more support and human connection, something we all need.
“In doing so,” she writes, “People will recognize our collective experience is connecting, not isolating.”
I couldn’t agree more!