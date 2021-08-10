After our past year of almost constant stress, more kids are now dealing with anxiety.
It’s a powerless, draining feeling to see your kid struggle with anxiety. You want to give them every advantage so they can enjoy life and have fun. Instead, there are missed birthday parties, upset tummies, and meltdowns. It’s a lot to manage.
Anxiety is a sign of what’s happening in the brain.
Think of the last time you got really stressed or scared. Hopefully it lasted just a few moments. Now imagine staying there and marinating in that feeling for weeks or months.
You might not feel up for hanging out with friends, either.
There are many different ways to measure and monitor how anxiety shows up in a kid’s body, and I have some simple tests for it. It can be helpful to know it’s not all in your kid’s head.
There are also many easy strategies you can apply at home for the best chance of a great outcome with your child.
When I do an exam, I look for signs that the body has gone into “lockdown” and can’t recover. Think of a school danger drill, where kids huddle together in a corner, no one’s moving, and they’re waiting for the “all clear,” but imagine it doesn’t come.
Imagine what that level of defense would feel like in a spine.
One of the tests I do is a gentle spinal palpation, where I feel the bones of the spine from top to bottom.
Spinal bones stack on top of each other and fit together like puzzle pieces. A normal, healthy spine has slight movement between the bones: like if you slowly pushed down on a trampoline.
An anxious brain sends signals to lock the spine tight in defense. This will feel like pushing into a board – there’s no “give.”
Another outward visual sign that the brain is stuck in stress is to look from the side. Posture will show the head is forward and the front neck muscles are held tight.
We can also perform computerized nerve tests to measure how much energy the brain sends through the nerves out to the body.
Interventions for anxious kids focus on getting the brain to slow down, calm down and signal differently.
What parents can do at home is help their child feel safe and certain in their body, that they feel they can handle things coming their way. And helping your child learn to self-regulate is kind of like developing a superpower.
Kids’ ability to self-regulate their nerve system is a better predictor for their overall success in life than the things we’d normally think of, like IQ or test scores, according to a meditation from Richard Davidson, founder of the Madison-based Center for Healthy Minds.
The Center for Healthy Minds is one of the best resources out there for teaching kids how to recognize stress in their body and what to do about it.
Start with simple breathing and mindfulness exercises with your child – it can be really empowering to have something to do when things feel overwhelming.
Create regular routines so they not only know what’s coming next, but their body starts to know and count on steady, consistent energy levels through these habits. One easy one to start with is bedtime: Choose a time to start winding down, calming pre-bed activities, an order for teeth and pajamas, a certain story for the last one.
Be consistent with whatever healthy diet you choose: meal times, snack times, types of food. Avoid sugar swings.
If possible, outside exercise around the same time every day can be great.
It is possible for anxiety to lessen. Kids can feel alive and safe and don’t have to constantly monitor and control their environment and others. They become more open to new experiences.
Remember, some of the greatest athletes, performers, and leaders have had to work hard to learn to self-regulate their nerve system. Their clear, powerful routines to do this lead to amazing achievements.
So instead of seeing this as a problem to get rid of, we can consider it an opportunity leading them to a better life.