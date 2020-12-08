It’s hard to believe we’ve been at this new normal for almost a year now.
Having just passed Thanksgiving, one that looked very different from last year, it’s the perfect time to stay consistent with a daily gratitude practice.
Gratitude is a lifestyle. No matter how hard things seem, we can always let our attention find and then rest on something we’re grateful for. Don’t let pandemic stress make you miss the benefits from appreciating what’s around you.
Practicing gratitude changes your brain in a positive way. It’s a simple, free way to wake up the parts of your brain that help you feel better. Unlike searching for that feeling of well-being in unhealthy, unsustainable ways, gratitude has no negative side effects.
Gratitude trains your brain to release more dopamine and serotonin, which are our own powerful feel-good chemicals. Stress hormones decrease, which can gently lift anxiety and depression. The practice of gratitude has shown to help people adapt better to the stress they have in their life.
There are many studies that document the health and life benefits of a gratitude practice.
In a study of 400 people, higher levels of gratitude were linked to better sleep quality and duration. Another study of 411 people measured happiness scores after writing a thank-you letter to someone in their life who had never been properly thanked for their kindness. Those who wrote letters showed an immediate and dramatic increase in happiness, and the benefit was still measurable a month later.
Be patient and keep at it. Results will snowball over time.
If you set a regular time in your day to find two or three things you’re grateful for, you won’t have to make the decision to do it again each day and you’re more likely to reach the cumulative benefits. Consider making it before you fall asleep, first thing in the morning or over your lunch break.
This year has brought me many things to be grateful for. I pulled together a few highlights for a blog recently, at bodywavechiro/blog. It was a fun way to share some of what 2020 has looked like for me.
That included getting married, finding my dog after she ran off into the woods by our house, finding more creative ways to connect with people I love, seeing people take a high level of responsibility for others’ safety in my office and being able to stay hopeful.
Our wedding was a safe and small 25-person outdoor ceremony in the field next to my house. It was windy that day but the weather held and it didn’t rain.
Everything came together with help from family and neighbors; we used beautiful summer evenings to meet outside and plan. I never thought I’d be zooming my wedding ceremony for out-of-town guests!
Losing and then finding my dog made for a long morning. We got her back after an hour of mentally ping-ponging between worst- and best-case scenarios.
She definitely had fun: She returned a muddy, burr and tick covered mess and slept the rest of the day.
Among the creative ways I’ve connected are more bike rides with my niece, outdoor movies with neighbors and trying new shared distant hobbies of calligraphy, quilting and canning.
My 83-year-old mom and I also have a heated online Scrabble game going most days. When I get a really good word, she calls me immediately to recap how awesome it was.
One of the main reasons it feels safe and joyful for me to be at work is that I see people being smart about keeping themselves and others safe. I see that with how people manage any symptoms and quarantine when recommended and with the concern I overhear for others’ health and well-being.
Thanks to everyone who added their comments onto this year’s office gratitude tree.
When this pandemic seems long and overwhelming, I remember it’s not going to last forever. We will get back to seeing the people we care about, doing the things we want and feeling the background stress of pandemic survival fade into the background.
Thanks for reading and for being a part of this community. I wish you easy, consistent access to gratitude, hope and grace going forward.