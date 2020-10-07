Even in a normal year, the back-to-school transition can be stressful.
There’s less daylight and movement outside, more sitting, fewer hours of sleep and schedules get busier.
This year has piled a lot more stress on kids. That includes changes around going to school with masks and distancing, along with homeschooling, whether that’s virtual or a hybrid.
If your child can’t keep up with this added stress, they’ll switch to processing the world through the more primitive, older part of the brain that focuses on survival and defense. When the brain is locked in this survival mode, it can trigger negative behaviors and learning challenges.
Any new negative behaviors linked to the school year start should be addressed first by helping the brain switch back into safety.
Some of these behaviors can seem like a regression in their normal emotions, ability to process, do math, comprehend or follow multi-step instructions. When we see these negative behaviors, it’s easy to assume that our child has access to their entire brain, including the higher centers of reason and logic (the frontal lobes). We think they’re making a conscious choice in that moment and choosing to be naughty, disrespectful or lazy.
But when the brain is highjacked by stress, your child is reacting instead of choosing. Until the brain switches out of stress, trying to reason with them or give consequences will get you limited results.
There are simple things you can do to help your child’s brain switch from survival back into safety, which will allow a lot of these behaviors to fade into the background.
One is to set clear expectations for how the day and week will go. Predictability of routines makes kids feel safe.
Another is to pay extra attention to healthy foods. Minimize sugary treats and decrease processed foods, as both can activate stress centers in the brain.
Also, encourage regular movement breaks and get creative. I’ve heard of some kids standing on a wobble board while they listen to a lecture to help stimulate and wake up their brain and body.
For younger kids, if there’s added stress with in-person schooling, schedule a visit to the classroom when no one is there. Give them time to ask questions and move around with their trusted adult (you!).
Try drawing pictures to explain what happens if someone gets sick. Visual processing can make a concept more real for young kids and can work better than trying to talk them out of being scared.
You can also lay out clothes the night before. This helps them feel certain about what the next day will bring. Create an after-school plan they can count on and look forward to.
If you start to see behaviors as a window into understanding your child’s brain, it can help. When the brain has its needs for safety met, behaviors more easily change and can be sustained without a struggle.