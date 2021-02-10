Every year, I see some of my retired patients head south for the winter.
But this is the first year I’ve said goodbye to younger people who can now work remotely from a beach-side Airbnb for a few months. I love this idea!
We are headed into the final stretch of our first COVID winter. If your social preference is to get together outside but you’re not naturally fluent in cold weather strategy, these months can feel long and isolating.
With a month or two of cold weather still left, I’ll give you some inspiration to get through it.
First, I’ll show you how people live in one of the coldest cities on the planet. Then we’ll pick up a few tips from a winter camper who sleeps outside on minus-40 degree nights. Last, we’ll go over a few easy things that might make a difference for your outdoor hangouts.
The first two examples show it’s possible to adapt, strategically survive and even thrive and have fun in very cold weather.
The coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth is the village of Oymyakon in eastern Siberia. It’s seriously cold there.
Year-round, 500 people live there, and the average winter temperature is -58 degrees Fahrenheit. In 1924, it fell to a record setting -96.16 degrees. Schools only close when it gets below -62 degrees.
People have to use outhouses because it’s impossible to run plumbing pipes through the frozen ground. Cars stay in special heated garages and have to be kept running constantly when outside. Eyelashes can quickly freeze and poke your face. The yearly vegetable growing season is so short, they eat mostly meat soups.
A little closer to home, we can learn from Scott Oeth. A native Wisconsinite, he now leads trips (year-round) in Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. A few times a year he will sleep outside on a frozen lake in the Boundary Waters, on the Minnesota-Canada border.
It gets so cold during these nights that he can hear the popping of sap as it freezes in nearby trees. Temps have dropped to minus-40 on these trips.
He has a strategy for staying warm and surviving the night. He uses two sleeping bags, one tucked inside the other, with a wind shell over the top.
Before going to bed, he will eat something, do squats and pushups and put on extra layers. Once he’s warm, he will crawl into his sleeping bags, as he says it’s much easier to stay warm than to get warm when it’s really cold out.
For most of us, an upgraded winter experience can be much easier than that to achieve. It probably means staying warmer as you’re sedentary (sitting and talking with friends) and dialing in your clothing and gear for activities.
Some simple changes and upgrades for getting through this last stretch of our COVID winter include dressing in layers, making sure your feet and hands stay warm, using portable heaters and sitting on a blanket.
Dressing in loose, strategic layers should include a wicking layer first – meaning it absorbs moisture and keeps you dry – followed by an insulating layer and a windproof outer shell.
To keep your feet warm, wear a thin pair of socks under a heavier pair, making sure your boots aren’t too tight, as that would cut off blood flow and make you feel cold.
To keep your hands warm, use one pair of thin gloves with big mittens over them. Actually, the best way to keep blood flow, and therefore warmth to your hands is to keep your forearms warm.
To warm your small outdoor area, try using electric infrared heaters, propane patio heaters or a wood-burning fire pit.
Finally, sitting on blanket or cushion will help prevent losing heat. Consider a heated outdoor cushion if temps are more extreme. Make sure you’re out of the wind.
For me, any time I’ve made the extra winter effort to host a small outdoor meal or get out to exercise in the elements, it’s felt so worth it. Sometimes it’s even better than a “normal” evening plan.
It makes me wonder what parts of our new social ways we might want to continue once COVID has passed.