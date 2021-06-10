Back in 2006, I moved to Barcelona, Spain to live and start a chiropractic practice, and saw for myself how stress could lead to brain fog. In a very short time, I had to start a business, learn a language, find friends, figure out a new culture, and so much more.
It was one of the most fun, exhilarating times of my life, and was often stressful and overwhelming, too.
Learning Spanish took longer than I thought it would, and I noticed something interesting. If I hadn’t been sleeping well or was overdoing it in life, it got harder.
I’d stumble over words, forget things I already knew, and there was zero flow to getting my thoughts out. My early clients were very gracious, but it was embarrassing and bugged me a lot.
In those depleted, stressed moments, it felt like my brain wasn’t running on all cylinders. Things were dull and out of focus. I could see the direct connection between my stress level and how easy or hard it was to learn.
Short term stress can be good for us (making us more resilient). But stress that doesn’t let up can change how the brain is wired and make it harder to think clearly.
A lot of us are living with continually stressed brains right now, which can lead to the experience of brain fog. It shows up differently for different people, but common signs would be hard to focus, distracted, poor memory, moody and irritable. It just takes more effort and energy to get through the day on a brain that’s not sharp and clear.
Currently, a sign that I may need to de-stress is when I catch myself walking around the house holding my phone, obsessively checking it for … I don’t know what. I have to notice that, and then not feed it. Then when that impulse is gone, I know my brain isn’t locked into that stressed state in the same way.
If you’ve got brain fog, it’s most efficient to first find and remove some of the triggers in your life.
But if it’s caused by things out of your control, there’s still hope. Under stress, the more primitive hindbrain takes over (if you touch the back of your skull where your neck starts, it’s here).
You can activate the part of your brain that turns off stress (touch the top of your forehead, right inside there are the frontal lobes which can help do that).
One of my favorite ways to do this is with easy, free practices like mindfulness meditation (check out the Healthy Minds meditation app – it’s one of my favorites). Light exercise can help; if you are super stressed, intense exercise could cause more stress, so you may have to experiment with finding that balance for yourself.
Learning something new is also a great way to activate this front part of your brain. Right now, I’m learning Braille along with my mom, who has macular degeneration.
Focusing on what you’re grateful for with a gratitude list can wake up the frontal lobes, along with gentle breathing techniques. I’ve learned a lot recently from James Nestor’s book, “Breath.”
These are just a few ideas. The most important thing is to catch yourself when your brain is stuck in foggy stress, and find a few efficient ways to reset back to neutral.
Back to my time in Barcelona. When I noticed the difference in how I was learning and speaking Spanish, It became a strong motivator for me to de-stress and not live on the adrenaline of that exciting time.
When our brains are healthy, thinking can be clear, efficient, and enjoyable. Do things to help your brain come up out of the fog, and see if life feels a little easier.