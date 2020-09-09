When the mornings start to feel a little brisker and Labor Day is behind us, it’ll always mean “back-to-school” time to me – never mind that I’ve been out of school for several years now.
No matter how the school year looks this year – whether that means actually going into the physical classroom or tuning in virtually, kids will still be eating lunches every day.
With all of our attention on what this school year is going to be like during the pandemic, it’s easy for the thought of packing lunches to be put on the back burner. But just like any year, it’s an important piece that can set your kids up for success during the school day.
It doesn’t have to be complicated. If you plan on preparing lunches for your kids this year, do it mostly as you always have – pack it ahead, include your kids, make it a special time, keep it healthy and include variety and creativity.
The routine of packing a lunch the night before or in the morning – even if you’re at home – will help make the actual lunchtime go more smoothly for you and your kids. Rather than trying to decide what to serve for lunch at the last minute, preparing a lunchbox will ensure you’re including a variety with multiple food groups that will nourish your child through the rest of the day.
As you prepare the lunches, remember that while it’s the parents’ role to decide what to serve your kids to ensure they’re getting a balanced variety, you can still offer your kids a limited choice. For instance, ask them whether they want a turkey or chicken sandwich or what kind of vegetable – carrots or cucumber. It gives the kids a sense of autonomy while still allowing the parent to have control.
Making lunch a special time can be done in small and easy ways that don’t take a lot of effort but can be memorable for your kids.
This could be adding a few chocolate chips or M&Ms, but it doesn’t have to be food. You could include a fun note, a sticker, a joke or a silly drawing or add sprinkles to the yogurt or fruit.
When making a healthy upgrade to a food, keep everything else the same at first. Your kids are more likely to try the new food if a more familiar option is with it.
For example, choose whole grain options to favorite foods, such as crackers, pasta or tortilla chips. Pair them with cheese slices, rather than hummus, at least at first.
Being creative can help kids try and like new foods.
If your child doesn’t like raw veggies, start by introducing veggies in different ways, such as beet chips, kale chips or snap pea crisps – a great alternative to having chips with every lunch. Use dips like ranch dressing, salsa, pesto or ketchup.
Add variety in small ways to help your kids see that foods they’re most familiar with can come in different ways and help prevent picky eating.
It’s OK if you tend to pack the same thing most days. We’re all busy. So try changing the type of nut butter, jam, deli meat or cheese you use. Instead of always using bread, use tortillas, pitas or crackers occasionally.
You can also choose different varieties of veggies or fruit – rainbow carrots or red and green grapes, for instance.
Opening a lunch box at the end of the day, only to see it completely uneaten is disheartening and frustrating. If you’re offering something your child isn’t familiar with or that isn’t a favorite, pack a “safe food.”
This is something you know your child will eat if he or she is hungry (perhaps fruit or favorite crackers). This provides exposure to new foods yet also gives you a peace of mind that your child won’t go hungry.
The easiest thing you can do is to simply take the time to eat with your kids as much as possible.
What your kids see you eating will be more impactful than what you tell them. Most of the time, kids aren’t interested in why a food is healthy for them, but if they see you making healthy choices, they’re more likely to want to try those foods, too.
If possible, sit and eat with them during meals to be that positive role model – both for table manners and eating behaviors.
This school year might have some uncertainties, but lunch doesn’t have to be one of them.