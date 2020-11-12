Now that Halloween is beyond us, parents may be thinking they successfully navigated the candy-crazed holiday with their kids — sugar highs and all — and can let out a sigh of relief. For better or worse, though, the season of sweets and candy is just getting started.
While there may be fewer parties and opportunities for kids to be bombarded with sugar this year, there’s no denying it’s still everywhere this time of year, from cookies and pies to candy-filled stockings. The first thought many parents have is to find ways to limit or restrict these sweet treats from their kids or to throw them out while the kids aren’t looking.
Rather than restricting these foods — which only makes kids (and us, for that matter) want them that much more — it’s more helpful to find a balance. It’ll teach your kids how to be an intuitive eater who can approach sweet foods in a healthy way. Here are some ways to navigate the holiday season with your kids and all the candy and sweets that they’re about to encounter:
On a day when you know more sweet foods or candy will be available, continue to serve balanced and scheduled snacks and meals. Our kids are better at listening to their bodies than we are, so if they’re not hungry, they’re less likely to overeat on the candy.
Regularly check in with your toddler or younger kids to see how their tummies feel when they ask for more. Do their stomachs feel full or satisfied? Maybe their stomachs still feel like it needs some more.
Your child’s job in the feeding process is to decide whether or not they’re going to eat and how much they choose to eat — that holds true for all foods, including candy! But we can always help them out by asking them to do a quick check-in.
They may say their stomachs aren’t full yet and our job is to trust them that they’re learning how much their bodies need. Designate a time when you’ll be offering sweets to your child. While your child gets to decide how much to eat when the sweets are available, parents’ job in the feeding process is deciding when it’s offered.
It’s helpful to think ahead for that day and plan out when or if sweets will be served. This way, when your child asks for a cookie, you’re prepared to follow your plan and can give a time for when the sweet will be offered. This helps your child know they’ll be able to have the cookie, but you stay in control of when it’s given.
The best thing you can do is to lead by example when it comes to approaching sweets in a healthy way. Whether good or bad, our kids pick up on a lot! To help your kids listen to how their bodies feel, a simple comment like, “I’m not hungry, so I’m not going to have any right now,” can help neutralize the food and show that we enjoy foods much more when we’re actually hungry.
When you say, “I can’t eat this, I’m on a diet,” it shows your kids that there are “good” and “bad” foods; your kids may think they’re actually “bad” for liking the foods or that they also should go on a diet. These comments can negatively affect your kids’ relationship with food.
Refrain from restricting how much candy or sweets your child eats once you’ve allowed it for that snack or eating occasion. Avoiding or restricting candy and sweets all together usually backfires. Doing this elevates the candy and puts it on a pedestal above all other foods. It becomes more desirable and is seen as something that should be liked more than other foods.
We want our kids to learn that all foods can fit into a balanced lifestyle. Reassure them that the candy will still be there tomorrow and you’ll be offering it again.
When we don’t restrict foods and our kids can trust that sweets won’t be taken away, it’s surprising how much better they are than us at being able to eat a few bites of pie and leave the rest. It’s only when we start to restrict foods that they lose the ability to be intuitive eaters.
This holiday season, enjoy all the foods that the season has to offer with your kids and find a balance that works for your family!