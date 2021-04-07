Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.