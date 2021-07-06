Cooking for one or two can be tough!
Whether you’re young and on your own for the first time, an empty nester after years of cooking for multiple people, or you’ve been cooking for yourself for years, it can be challenging to find the motivation to make something that you may still be eating days later.
I remember when I was in grad school and living on my own for the very first time, it was easy to resort to a bagel, grilled cheese, or cereal for dinner (again). Why bother when I would be spending the time to make something just for myself with no one else to share it with me.
This mindset can be a slippery slope if we’re not careful -- namely in the sacrifice of our health. Many of my clients have expressed the same feelings I felt when I was a household of one.
I’ve discovered a few tips and tricks that can help make cooking for a small household a more enjoyable and balanced experience. It starts with keeping it easy, getting to know your freezer, doing a little advanced planning, and staying realistic.
We all like easy and there’s nothing wrong with having a “snacky meal,” like cheese and crackers or popcorn, when the motivation to make something just isn’t there. But don’t stop there.
Add color to your plate by including a serving or two of fruit and veggies. This will help you meet your nutrient needs, make the meal more balanced and appealing, and keep you satisfied longer.
A simple way to make your meal something you actually look forward to again? Add a little pizzazz! How often have you found yourself grazing throughout the evening without ever sitting down for an actual dinner?
The next thing you know, you’ve eaten through an entire bag of chips or popcorn.
Instead, make it a priority to sit at the table. Doing this helps you be more mindful about what you’re eating and increases your satisfaction from the meal -- regardless of what it is.
Go a step further and make the meal fun and enjoyable by adding a candle, clearing the table and laying down a placemat, or even adding some music.
The ambiance and atmosphere you create can greatly enhance your enjoyment and satisfaction level. Plus, you deserve it!
When cooking for just one or two, becoming friends with your freeze is one the best things you can do. It’s a great way to prepare food to have at the ready for when you need it most.
After making a recipe, freeze part of it in individual containers that can be taken out and used for single serving meals. It helps you out when you don’t feel like cooking and also means you won’t be eating the same leftovers night after night.
You can also use the freezer when your good intentions don't pan out. Things can go bad before we have the chance to finish them, especially produce and dairy products.
It’s surprising how many things can be frozen. Even milk can be put into ice cube trays, frozen, and then popped into a freezer bag to use when a recipe calls for milk or cream.
Not everything can be frozen, though. It’s easy for that remaining head of lettuce to get pushed to the back of the fridge or the leftover celery from the soup you made a week ago to start looking a little sad.
Believe me, it happens to the best of us. If you’re able to, plan out a couple meals during the week that use similar ingredients. For example, put that celery to use by using it in a chicken salad or a stir fry recipe.
Another downfall to cooking for a small crowd is the seemingly unending leftovers. Not feeling like having roasted chicken for a second and third night in a row? I don’t blame you. Get creative and repurpose your leftovers to create new meals out of it.
For example, a rotisserie chicken the first night can easily be turned into chicken tacos, chicken noodle soup, and barbeque pulled chicken sandwiches for the following nights.
And lastly, have a repertoire of easy meals at the ready for when you really don’t want to pull something together and the urge to go out to eat is strong. Having some basics available can help you create a quick meal with minimal effort and time.
Scrambled eggs or omelets mixed with veggies you have on hand, a tuna grilled cheese sandwich using a can of tuna, or a cooked sweet potato topped with black beans, cheese, and salsa are all quick and easy meals to add to your back pocket.
Cooking for one or two doesn’t have to mean boring meals, resorting to fast food, or eating leftovers for days. Whether or not you’re a chef in the kitchen, simple changes can go a long way in finding joy at the dinner table again.