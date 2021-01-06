The holiday lights are down, the gifts are unwrapped and put away and our Christmas tree is on the curb waiting to be taken away.
After the excitement of the holiday season, I always find myself feeling a little blue when everything returns back to normal – whatever that is this year.
In Wisconsin, we’re used to long, cold winters, but this year, especially, I’m noticing a sense of cabin fever and isolation more than ever. My mood just doesn’t seem to match what it was during the holiday season.
The short days can make it easy to want to find comfort in foods like chips, ice cream or rich and savory foods when we’re cooped up inside. And, yes, while these foods may help distract us in the short term, over time, they can leave us feeling lethargic and dissatisfied.
We have much better options that can actually improve our mood.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the comfort of hot chocolate or a warm cup of creamy soup after being outside in the cold, but some foods have been shown to do a better job at boosting our moods than others.
With plenty more winter ahead of us, I think we could all benefit from more mood-enhancing foods as we enter the New Year. These include probiotics and foods containing fiber, omega-3 fats or B vitamins – along with good habits like eating, sleeping and exercising on a regular schedule.
Probiotics include yogurt, fresh sauerkraut, kimchi or kefir and help us build a healthier gut microbiome. If our gut is happy, we’re more likely to be happy, too.
Our microbiome plays a significant role in our mood and mental health. Our gut and brain are in close communication with one another – so close that our gut is sometimes known as our “second brain.”
Since most of the neurotransmitters that regulate our mood, like dopamine or serotonin, are produced by the microbes in our gut, it makes sense that feeding our gut with the right foods can improve our mood.
If probiotics aren’t your thing, including more fiber from whole grains, fruit and vegetables will help your good bacteria in your gut thrive.
Omega-3 fats, which are found primarily in fatty fish like salmon, tuna and sardines, are crucial for our brain’s development and normal functioning.
Omega-3 fats are essential for us since we can’t produce these fats on our own. They’ve been shown to help lower levels of depression, and without them, our mental health might start to suffer.
If fish isn’t on your weekly menu right now, try adding canned tuna or salmon to salads, create a tuna melt or add it into casseroles. For those who aren’t fish-lovers, use flaxseed, chia seeds or walnuts to contribute to your omega-3 fat needs. Sprinkle these onto salads or oatmeal or include them in smoothies or baked goods for a nutritional boost.
B vitamins aren’t in the spotlight as often as other nutrients we hear about, but they play a key role in regulating our mood. Collectively, these vitamins can help increase levels of hormones like serotonin and dopamine.
Whole grains, beans, lentils and leafy greens are all ways to increase your vitamin B intake. Thankfully, these sources are excellent added into comforting, warm soups.
Nobody likes someone who is hangry, which shows first-hand how the lack of food can also affect our mood. Make it a priority to get enough food consistently throughout the day to keep your blood sugars stable, which will help prevent irritability.
Choose whole grains, such as oatmeal or whole grain bread, to start your morning. The high amounts of fiber in these foods slows down the release of sugar into your bloodstream, keeping your blood sugar levels maintained at a happy and stable level.
Of course, food is a small piece of the big puzzle. Don’t forget to get plenty of sleep, finding healthy ways to reduce your stress, staying active and seeking help when needed as we put on more layers and anticipate what 2021 holds for us.