Whenever possible this time of year, I make the five-minute drive from my house down Fish Hatchery Road to Gorman Wayside Park and stroll up the gentle incline from the parking lot to the crest of the restored savanna remnant.
From there, I savor the autumnal hues of goldenrods, sunflowers and asters still in bloom and stare with awe at the massive, chiseled trunks of white and bur oaks well beyond 100 years old.
Although less eye-catching than that display of color and brawn, the park’s feature that draws most of my attention each visit is the juxtaposition of a stand of young, healthy bur oaks scattered around the standing skeleton of an ancient white oak. Devoid of leaves and bark, the tree has a ghastly, medieval appearance that I find hard to look at for long.
Invariably, my focus quickly shifts to the youthful vigor of the bur oaks close by. Their presence, along with an assortment of other healthy young oaks dispersed throughout the park, guarantees a promising future there for these beloved trees.
But this is not the case elsewhere throughout much of the city.
We have protected several majestic, old oaks in other parks, and well-intentioned residents have done the same on private property. But little has been done to safeguard the younger generations that will replace them once they die. We routinely lay waste to young, small oaks with chainsaws and bulldozers to make room for development, and too often we raise the white flag to the hordes of invasive species that obliterate their habitat.
Oaks live longer than any other native tree – bur and white oaks often for 200 years or more. But our reverence for and sentimental attachment to stately old oaks should be coupled with scrupulous protection of young generations of oaks. If not, we will continue our slow but steady path toward landscapes largely barren of healthy oaks, with only vestiges in a few “living museums,” like Gorman Wayside Park.
We have a moral obligation to upcoming generations who will live and work here to reverse course, to act as responsible stewards of younger oaks with as much fervor as we do the older ones. Foremost among the reasons for doing so is that upcoming generations who will live and work here deserve a livable city with as much, if not more, life-enriching intrinsic beauty as we currently enjoy.
Oaks provide us with ample amounts of that. The breadth of their leafy summer canopies, stout framework of rugged branches, imposing bulk of their trunks and amber hues of their acorns infuse city landscapes with year-round visual splendor. We delight in watching the myriad wildlife that feed on acorns and the eye-catching birds that gorge on the smorgasbord of insects that nibble oak leaves.
Future generations, however, stand to lose much more than intrinsic beauty if we continue on a path toward leaving them with nothing more than a few token living museums of oaks. Also at stake for them are some underappreciated but crucial services that large oaks provide us with.
The first service that comes to mind is their indispensable role in helping us to combat climate change.
All trees naturally fight climate change as their leaves suck up carbon dioxide, the most lethal greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere during the day. Oaks, though, suck up more than do other types of trees in our landscapes because they grow broader crowns packed with more leaf surface area. Cutting down 10 small oaks to expand a parking lot might seem like a harmless act. But that robs generations 50 years from now of precious ammunition to battle climate change.
Another essential service that oaks, like all trees, provide us with is stormwater runoff control. Their larger sizes allow them to outperform other types of trees growing in city landscapes.
In full leaf, their expansive crowns intercept more stormwater than do the less spacious crowns of all other trees. No other tree grows deeper taproots or denser lateral root networks than those of oaks. This means the soil around oaks soaks up more stormwater than that around any other tree.
We should take heed of two other services trees provide that are often mentioned alongside stormwater runoff control – groundwater recharge and erosion control – as reasons to protect young oaks for future generations.
Other services large oaks provide toward our quality of life include air pollution abatement, increased property values, summertime heat moderation, reduced air conditioning and heating costs and enhancements to public parks and open spaces.
Continuing our wholesale destruction of young oaks clearly plunders more from future generations them than intrinsic beauty.