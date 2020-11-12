They’re coming for our beer, and we can’t let them get away with it.
We’re Wisconsin. We have a baseball team called the Brewers. Its TV broadcast names not only a Player of the Game but a Tavern of the Game.
Drinking responsibly is a part of our culture and history, and it’s played a critical role in our economic prosperity. We had 160 breweries when the Civil War began. Today, it’s a $4 billion industry that employs more than 60,000 state residents – spearheaded by the number two brewery in the world, Miller Beer in Milwaukee.
And now a federal government advisory committee is, without scientific evidence, saying that men should cut their alcohol consumption in half. Through a report it prepared for the Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Health and Human Services, the committee is advocating that Washington adjust the Dietary Guidelines’ accepted level of consumption for men to the same as it currently is for women – one per day.
There is no reason for the Nanny State to intervene and change the definition of moderate drinking. The committee’s recommended change resulted not from sound science dictating prudent public policy but seemingly from some of its members’ bias against drinking.
Christopher Snowden, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs in London, wrote that the “eagerness to discredit moderate drinking stems not from science but from a persistent strain of anti-alcohol ideology” that seeks to form a “new temperance movement.”
The new guidelines found in the advisory committee’s report are so arbitrary and capricious that even Congress has gotten involved. A letter outlining concerns over the recommendation and the stark lack of expert opinion supporting it drew signatures from 28 members of the House of Representatives, including Republicans Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin.
According to the letter, the members object because the guideline change was not “based on the most rigorous standards for transparency and science,” as the committee’s charter dictates. Not only does the recommendation not reflect the consensus view – another committee requirement – but only one of the 60 studies it reviewed compared those who had one drink per day to those who had two.
The old saying is that you can find a study that says anything, and – facts be damned – it seems study hunting is exactly what the committee members engaged in to justify their proposed change.
It is unclear whether this puritanical crackdown on alcohol consumption will make it into the government’s final 2020 update of dietary guidelines. Between the letter from Congress, outrage from the political grassroots, and the opposition from scientists who have worked on this project in the past, there is certainly pressure for the Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services to leave the definition of moderate drinking unchanged.
No one favors binge drinking. No one pretends that excessive use of alcohol will not lead to serious long-term health consequences But the idea that two beers is one too many for men – despite decades of science stating otherwise – does not pass the common sense test. The government releasing official documents that state as much would represent the height of Nanny State overreach.
For the people of Wisconsin, this is more than a philosophical question. It’s also one of personal livelihood. Here’s hoping that the bureaucrats in charge take a stand for sound science and personal freedom by rejecting the committee’s recommendation.
Phil Anderson
Fitchburg