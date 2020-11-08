Fitchburg-based biotech company Promega has begun testing wastewater samples from the Village of Oregon for the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- the culprit behind COVID-19.
The purpose is to understand the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in any given population, Sameer Mooji, Promega director of applied markets told the Observer. Sampling may last several months, but he said the longer it goes on, the more knowledge scientists are set to gain.
Starting in late October, researchers have been collecting the samples once a week from the village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Moorji explained the study is for internal research, meant to strengthen wastewater sampling tools Promega has already developed. Because the tools are so relevant and needed during the pandemic, he said getting help from local wastewater treatment plants is critical.
The practice isn’t new and has been used for other viruses, but it has the potential to give public health authorities a leg up in implementing the right safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed over 230,000 lives in the U.S. since March.
Oregon graciously obliged Promega’s request to participate in the study for that reason, he said.
There are three tools at play in the entire wastewater sampling “workflow,” Moorji said, after the collector who goes to Oregon’s Wastewater Treatment plant scoops unfiltered water in a plastic jar.
Once that is done, scientists first concentrate the virus inside the sample.
“You can imagine the virus is dispersed,” Moorji said, calling it a needle in the haystack.
The next step is to extract the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or its nucleic acid, and the final task is amplifying the virus’s genes to confirm its detection.
That process comes with a few advantages, and one slight limitation, Moorji said.
One advantage is that sampling creates a “leading indicator” of what’s to come in a town, city or state -- a prediction that cases are about to peak even if people are asymptomatic. That proves more efficient than testing a member of the public who is already showing illness symptoms, or for antibodies after they’ve recovered, Moorji said.
He said people start shedding the virus in their waste soon after they are infected, even though it takes 14 days to display COVID-19 symptoms. And a significant proportion of people only get tested for COVID-19 once they’ve had a known exposure to the disease, or they are visibly coughing and have a fever.
There is one small disadvantage, however, and that is standardizing the sampling process, as not all wastewater plants use the same waste collection and filtration systems.
But Moorji said using just one wastewater sampling test provides a picture of how COVID-19 is impacting thousands of patients in a town or city.