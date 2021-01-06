When the City of Fitchburg saw there was a need for affordable senior housing, developers planned the HighLine Apartment complex, which opened in May 2020.
The apartments, located at 2001 Traceway Drive, are available to prospective renters who are at least 55 years old and fall within an income range for their desired unit. The property is subsidized by tax credits, so state and federal organizations set up maximum rent prices, property manager Stacy Sumwalt told the Star. Rental prices currently range from $930 to $1,195.
And while there are several different layouts, there are four main options including one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms with one bathroom and two bedrooms with two bathrooms.
Amenities such as air conditioning, a dishwasher, a washer and dryer, internet access and cable are available, HighLine spokesperson Brandon Scholz told the Star.
Scholz said the building is “ideally suited for seniors” because of the businesses in the surrounding community which include shopping centers, restaurants, a golf course and both Meriter and UW Health Clinic. And being just off of Fish Hatchery Road, the trip up to Madison is simple, Scholz said.
HighLine also has in-building features, which are accessible for people with disabilities, including a fitness center, underground parking garage, a library and club rooms, Scholz said.
If it weren’t for COVID-19, an added benefit for seniors who live at the complex would be social events.
Sumwalt said she hopes to plan them for the apartment's residents to build community once the pandemic sees its end.
“Our goal here is to obviously make our residents feel at home and comfortable,” she said.