Sue's Hallmark Shop may close

The City of Fitchburg may lose its only United States Postal Service location by the end of an already tumultuous year.
It is housed inside Sue’s Hallmark Shop, a business whose own struggles have been amplified by the health and economic crisis. While owner John Policello said he has paid rent through the month of November, he’s not sure what this winter may hold for the 3000 Cahill Main cards and gifts shop and post office. His lease for the building is up, and he said he’s taking one month at a time.
Policello has run the shop since 1998, when he contracted to run the post office location and hire its employees. If both entities don’t “substantially increase their output” Policello said he will resign from his contract position, and close Sue’s Hallmark come winter.
Overall, the United Postal Service and Hallmark Cards, Inc. have endured significant financial losses since the pandemic began. Sue’s Hallmark closed for 12 weeks starting in March, with Hallmark Cards, Inc. announcing pay cuts and furloughs in April. And the self-funded USPS continues to experience budget shortfalls with increased mail volumes as government subsidies decrease year by year -- and as COVID-19 rages on.
Conditions likely won’t improve, Policello said, in an industry that was already seeing dips in customers preferring the brick and mortar store experience over online shopping -- and the competition the USPS sees from companies like Amazon and FedEx.
He said he recalled a different scene back in the late 1990s, and in 1984 when he owned a Middleton Sue’s Hallmark location that closed four years ago.
There were more personal interactions between customers and employees, he said. You could see the smiles on their faces as they picked out a card to deliver to a loved one. Or maybe they wanted to show their support to someone who was grieving, getting married or celebrating an anniversary or holiday.
“You don’t see much of that anymore,” he said. “It is just the way things are. COVID-19 has changed things for everybody.”
It hurts more than you think it would, Policello said, of potentially closing down. Since Sue’s Hallmark reopened, the shop has followed all the proper health protocols.
There is plexiglass by registers and other areas where customers and staff conduct business. Everyone wears a mask and the amount of people who can enter Sue’s Hallmark is limited.
Yet with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Wisconsin, Policello said that increases the potential of closing down the shop, which doesn't bode well for the post office.