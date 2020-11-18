Progress Center for Black Women goes mobile

The Progress Center for Black Women has gone mobile – literally.
Founder and director Sabrina Madison told the Star the nonprofit purchased a van, called the “Mobile Resource Center,” earlier this fall that can deliver everything clients need, whether it’s for their business or simply getting groceries.
Overall, the van helps make the center's services more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison said. The vehicle also brings the “living room” atmosphere the center’s physical space evokes right to clients’ doorsteps, she explained, as well as laughter, warmth and conversation.
Before the nonprofit bought the van, Madison said COVID-19 incentivized the Progress Center for Black Women to assist its clientele virtually or over the phone. Women, and Black women in particular, have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the hospitalization and death rates for people of color from COVID-19 is higher, and many have taken the role of caregiver for children out of school.
Madison told the Star in June COVID-19 affects minority communities because a large proportion of them work in the industries deemed essential – such as grocery stores, hotels and restaurants.
So the need for a van became evermore apparent, Madison said, as she continued to observe client hardships.
She said even though the nonprofit went virtual, there were still some clients who needed to physically stop by the Progress Center for Black Women. And for those who could no longer afford to drive, Madison found herself delivering resources with her own car, she said, but that quickly became a non-viable option.
“I have put almost 10,000 miles on my personal car since March,” she said. “I was loading it up with bags of stuff.”
Madison said she did what she said Black women do best -- adapt to a new circumstance in a clever and creative fashion.
She redirected some funds the center received from the City of Madison, along with money through the Evjue Foundation, UW-Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, United Way of Dane County and local businesses to purchase the vehicle.
Now, when a client needs center resources, they see a van decked out in the nonprofit’s blue and purple colors show up in their driveway. They can’t miss it, as a sign on the van’s door reads “Mobile Resource Center” and displays the nonprofit’s website and phone number.
And Madison said she dons mask and asks how they are doing, and what she can help them with. Those interactions make the entire operation worthwhile, she said.
“The goal is to create joy,” Madison said.