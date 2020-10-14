Wisconsin child care providers, deemed an essential business under state Safer at Home orders last spring, remain in a tough financial spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facilities, including some in the City of Fitchburg, continue to operate at reduced capacity, or have closed altogether, leaving beleaguered workers without daycare for their toddlers, preschoolers and even some elementary school children. Almost a year into the health crisis, the industry still faces personal protective equipment shortages, fears of rising COVID-19 cases inside facilities and revenue shortfalls. And not all parents or guardians can afford tuition costs.
Jessi Gunderson, director of Pooh Bear Childcare, 5961 Schumann Dr., told the Star the business goes through high amounts of personal protective equipment, including gloves and masks.
And Sirosh Masood, owner of Rise High Learning Academy, 6200 Nesbitt Road, said the provider had to close down for two months starting in March, which was a "major" revenue setback.
The state was already a “child care desert” before the pandemic, Wisconsin Family Childcare Association president Leah Zastoupil said.
She said pre-COVID-19, the number of children needing daycare surpassed available spots at facilities by 54%. Mid-pandemic, that percentage has increased to 65%. In March, she said 39% of Wisconsin's 4,500 child care facilities had closed.
“As of now, we are still seeing 20% that are still closed,” she said.
Those circumstances have remained for providers, regardless of financial and educational support they've received from the county, state and nation.
Community Coordinated Child Care partnered with Dane County to award $3.5 million to providers in spring. The group continues to offer virtual training opportunities for caregivers.
When the state allocated $51 million to support child care providers last May, a Wisconsin Policy Forum report states programs used up 90% of that aid by June. Similarly, the federal government doled out $50 billion to facilities in April through the CARES Act. By April, struggling providers statewide used up 61% of those funds, according to Wisconsin Early Childhood Association data.
Fitchburg facilities like Pooh Bear and Rise High still report revenue losses because of lower enrollment rates, closures and personal protective equipment expenses.
This time last year, Gunderson said Pooh Bear had 110 kids to care for, and is now down to 80-90. Some include elementary school aged children who do virtual learning, and have parents who can’t work from home.
“Virtual learning is easier for older kids … younger not so much,” she said.
Rise High still has some enrollment, but that number has decreased since closing in March, Masood said. Some parents and guardians Rise High serves have lost their jobs and “don’t feel comfortable” taking their kids to daycare amid COVID-19, she said.
“Things have been pretty slow since then,” she said.
By contrast, Gunderson said Pooh Bear closed for two weeks when the pandemic reached Fitchburg, opening again April 6. The provider was also able to obtain money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program program to keep employees on its payroll, whereas Rise High had some of its employees quit, Masood said.
Both providers have implemented health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Parents are not allowed in the buildings, and caregivers check temperatures before children and employees can enter. Staff sanitize “everything,” even the toys every time a child touches one, Gunderson said. Everyone but children five and under wear a mask, per state health orders.
If there is a positive case, staff at both facilities notify parents immediately and thoroughly clean the space a child or employee may have come in contact with the disease. Everyone who came in contact with the positive case must isolate for two weeks.
But all those protocols are carried out with personal protective equipment each business buys out of pocket.
Gunderson said where a box of gloves used to last a few weeks, it now lasts only one.
“Masks are also a hot commodity,” she said.
Pooh Bear has additionally invested in its own infrared temperature gauges.
Rise High also pays for its own personal protective equipment, but Masood said the business buys supplies in bulk, helping to reduce the cost.
“We need to be open and our teachers need to be protected,” Gunderson said of the necessity of child care facilities amid the pandemic. “We are essential.”
“Without a daycare center, some people can’t go to work,” she added.