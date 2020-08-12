The Fitchburg Farmers Market looked like any other under the Agora Pavilion on a warm July afternoon – except for one difference.
Fresh vegetables, fruits, cheeses and spices fill vendors’ tables, and members of the public by the dozens line up to purchase their fare. Conversations echo like they normally do – except the people having them are six feet apart. Faces are muffled by masks meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 – the disease responsible for a six-month long global pandemic that doesn’t appear to have any end in sight.
Many vendors the Star spoke to July 23 said they faced financial uncertainty when restaurants closed down, and grocery stores limited customer capacities in March.
But as the COVID-19 health crisis resulted in an economic downturn, more people found themselves unemployed and lacking income. They turned to local pantries and farms to help keep food on the table. Some Fitchburg vendors were able to cash in on those misfortunes and diversify their services, while others experienced only slight revenue dips.
John Dougherty of Farmer Johns’ Cheese told the Star vendors were able to travel around to Dane County-area farmers markets - even when they were deemed essential under the state’s Safer at Home order in March. He said since then, he’s seen an uptick in traffic at smaller markets in particular.
As a dairy farmer, Dougherty said he got lucky, even though the outlook for the season was unfavorable in March.
When he started buying his share of cows, Dougherty explained, the demand for milk changed. Instead of bottling it in cup-sized portions for school children, processors switched over to just doing gallons that are bought at grocery stores.
“Suddenly, in a matter of a week-and-a-half, all those venues had closed,” he said. “Milk just backed up … the only thing to do was dump it. But in a matter of three weeks to a month, they got the milk going back to the stores.”
And so, Dougherty said farmers were told to “dry some cows up” and sell them. That led to some reasonable prices on cows, he said.
Now, Dougherty said the farm is “doing well,” as he sells his cheese curds and other specialties by travelling to county-area farmers markets and delivering to area restaurants and stores.
Another farmer, Scott Laeser of Plowshares and Prairie Farm, said he also saw increased traffic at county farmers markets and a rise in community supported agriculture box sales.
Laeser said his farm has seen an overall 10-15% increase in income since the pandemic began in March.
The farm sells mainly produce and eggs, Laeser said, and staff worked to plant additional crops just to keep up with all the customer demand.
Kyle Carcamo, farmer for Savory Accents, told the Star the business’s revenue is down by 30%, mainly due to not being able to provide samples.
A large portion of Savory Accents’ money also comes from the Dane County Farmers Market, around Madison's Capitol Square.
That market usually brings thousands each weekend into downtown Madison, but Capitol police revoked its permit earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Carcamo’s business sells pepper products, which market customers can typically sample while browsing. But since sampling poses a risk for spreading COVID-19, “it’s hard to get the word out” about flavors, Carcamo said.
Savory Accents implemented online ordering and sells its products to two Fitchburg restaurants, including Lilana’s, Carcamo said.
Kyle Thom, owner of Roots Down Community Farm, LLC, told the Star he also took his business online to remedy not being able to sell at the Dane County Farmers Market.
Sales at farmers markets are down by 70%, Thom said, but his online CSA sales, which have increased 100%, make up for part of the loss.
Like Savory Accents, Thom built a website to minimize contact and give customers the option to pay with a credit card. Customers can also pre-order goods to pick up at places like Fitchburg’s Thursday market.
Thom said Roots Down also “diversified” by growing hemp for CBD oil and other products. The farm also sells to restaurants throughout Dane County.
“We are working hard to get through (the pandemic) … trying to grow good food for people,” he said.