The Fitchburg Farmers Market on Thursday, July 23, looked like any other under the Agora Pavilion – except for one difference.
Fresh vegetables, fruits, cheeses and spices filled vendors’ tables, and members of the public by the dozens lined up to purchase their fare. Conversations echoed like they normally do – except the people having them were six feet apart, with faces muffled by masks meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 – the disease responsible for a six-month long global pandemic that doesn’t appear to have any end in sight.
Many vendors the Star spoke to July 23 said they faced financial uncertainty when restaurants closed down, and grocery stores limited customer capacities in March.
But like dominoes, the COVID-19 health crisis created an economic one. Even as more people found themselves unemployed and lacking income, they turned to local food pantries and farms to keep their refrigerators -- and stomachs -- full. That led to unexpected profitability for some vendors, some told the Star July 23.
John Dougherty, of Farmer Johns’ Cheese, told the Star that vendors have still traveled around to Dane County-area farmers markets when they were deemed essential under the state’s Safer at Home order in March.
As a dairy farmer, Dougherty said he got lucky, even though the outlook for the season was uncertain back in March.
“Usually in the spring, farmers are looking for more cows to increase their herds … only milking them in the spring, summer and fall,” he said. “I don’t have any (cows) to milk in the winter, as they have to be kept inside without grazing.”
Dougherty explained when he started buying his share of cows, the demand for milk changed – instead of bottling it in cup-sized portions for school children, processors switched over to just doing gallons that are bought at grocery stores.
“Suddenly, in a matter of a week and a half, all those venues had closed,” he said. “Milk just backed up … the only thing to do was dump it. But in a matter of three weeks to a month, they got the milk going back to the stores.”
And so, Dougherty said farmers were told to “dry some cows up” and sell them. That led to some reasonable prices on cows, he said.
Now, Dougherty said the farm is “doing well,” as he sells his cheese curds and other specialties by travelling to county-area farmers markets and delivering to area restaurants and stores.
Another farmer, Scott Laeser of Plowshares and Prairie Farm, said July 23 that he also saw increased traffic at county farmers markets, and an increase in sales of the farm’s Community Supported Agriculture boxes.
Laeser said his farm has seen a 10-15% rise in income since the pandemic began in March.
The farm sells produce and eggs, Laeser said. Staff at Laeser’s farm worked to plant additional produce, he said, just to keep up with all the demand.
Kyle Carcamo, a farmer for Savory Accents, told the Star the business’s revenue is down by 30%, but remains fairly decent, despite not being able to provide samples.
A large portion of Savory Accents’ money comes from the Dane County Farmers Market around the Capitol Square.
The market usually brings thousands each weekend into downtown Madison, but its permit was revoked by Capitol police earlier this year due to COVID-19 and gathering restrictions.
Carcamo’s business sells pepper products, which market customers can typically sample while browsing. But since sampling poses a risk for spreading COVID-19, “it’s hard to get the word out” about flavors, Carcamo said.
Savory Accents implemented online ordering and sells its products to two Fitchburg restaurants, including Lilana’s, owned by chef Dave Heide, Carcamo said.
Kyle Thom, owner of Roots Down Community Farm, LLC, told the Star he also took his business online to combat not being able to sell at the Dane County Farmers Market.
Sales at farmers markets are down by 70%, Thom said, but his online CSA sales, which have increased 100%, make up for part of the loss.
Like Savory Accents, Thom built a website to minimize contact and give customers the option to pay with a credit card. Customers can also pre-order goods to pick up at places like Fitchburg’s Thursday market.
Thom said Roots Down also “diversified” by growing hemp for CBD oil and other products. The farm also sells to restaurants throughout Dane County.
“We are working hard to get through (the pandemic) … trying to grow good food for people,” he said.