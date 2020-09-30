Oak Bank has donated $21,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, according to a news release.
The funds will support local students and their families with food, school supplies and access to technology “during this unprecedented time,” the news release states.
The donation comes from Oak Bank’s Community Giving fund and the Federal Home loan Bank of Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund. The latter fund provides bank members with grants to support relief efforts for populations hit hardest by COVID-19, the release states.
“We knew exactly what needed to be done with the grant money,” Oak Bank CEO Bob Gorsuch said in the release.