When Phoenix founders named the nuclear tech company in 2005, they wanted to exemplify how the business “rose from the base” of the industry.
The logo itself is a Phoenix, which is a mythical, fiery bird that symbolizes birth, death and renewal.
That applies to the company because of its goal to seek new uses for nuclear fusion technologies, Phoenix marketing director Katie Rittenhouse told the Star. First located in the City of Monona, the founders wanted to create clean and environmentally friendly energy that other businesses could use profitably.
In November 2020, the company moved into its Heliopolis headquarters – which means “City of the Sun'' in Egyptian” – on Lacy Road on Fitchburg's eastern side. The business also opened its Phoenix Neutron Imaging Center. Now, as Phoenix grows, the company continues to manufacture some of the industry’s strongest commercial neutron generators, Jessica Giffey, Phoenix vice president of operations, told the Star.
Looking into 2021 and beyond, Phoenix is building a second neutron imaging facility in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, Rittenhouse and Giffey each said.
There, the company intends to expand on its applications of nuclear fusion innovations, particularly in a hub of technology, aerospace and defense comparable to that of Fitchburg.
“The west coast facility was born from the success of the (Fitchburg) space,” Rittenhouse said.
That success is demonstrated by how Phoenix-made neutrons have a variety of applications for clients in the sectors of medicine, military and energy – made possible in part by Heliopolis, 5115 Lacy Road, as well as the imaging center next door on 5125 Lacy Road.
But the scientific process for creating the particles using nuclear fusion can be complicated, both Rittenhouse and Giffey explained.
Rittenhouse said nuclear fusion is a reaction that produces large amounts of energy. This is different from another well-known type of nuclear reaction, known as fission. Both harness the power of atoms – fission being the division of one atom into two, and fusion being the combination of two atoms to create a larger one.
While the nuclear fission reaction has historically been the world’s source for neutron generation, Giffey said, its uses have declined over the years, paving the way for companies like Phoenix to innovate with fusion.
For example, inside a Phoenix generator, a high-energy plasma beam containing “deuterium ions” collides with a “tritium target,” producing “helium ions” and “free neutrons,” the company’s website states. Deuterium is a chemical variant, or “isotope” of hydrogen – an element our Sun produces, according to the website. Tritium is a naturally occurring form of radioactive hydrogen.
The neutrons that result from that collision process can be used for things like medical imaging in hospitals, Giffey and Rittenhouse said, as they can pass through dense materials like metal.
In military or defense applications, an engineer can use neutrons to see how turbine blades in airplanes function. Or, a scientist in the aerospace industry can inspect a spacecraft before departing the planet, according to the website.
This is because neutrons are particles that have neither a positive or negative charge, making them “neutral,” the website states. So the only way the neutrons can interact with other atoms is by colliding with their nuclei, making them able to pass through the materials those atoms make up.
Phoenix’s 50,000 square foot Heliopolis headquarters and neutron imaging center have provided more amenities for such processes, Giffey said, than their former Monona space.
The company’s neutron generators create radiation, she said, and the new space allows room for five concrete bunkers to protect workers from its effects.
The facility also has a research and development lab, as well as a machine shop. Rittenhouse said there is more office space, particularly to support social distancing amid COVID-19.
But besides the amenities Heliopolis offers, Phoenix’s leaders chose to move to Fitchburg because of the city’s business culture.
“Fitchburg had a clear vision of how to grow its community of high tech businesses,” Giffey said. “That really appealed to us.”