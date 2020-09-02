Verona-based Hop Haus Brewing Company has opened a space in Fitchburg, the second for the company.
The business officially unveiled its new 13,000-square foot building at 2975 Sub-Zero Pkwy. Tuesday, Sept. 1, becoming Fitchburg’s first brewing and canning facility, according to a company news release. The company’s original location, which opened in 2015, will continue to also operate at 231 N. Main St., Verona.
In the release, owner and brewmaster Phil Hoechst said he’s excited to be a part of the growth in Fitchburg, as commercial buildings like Sub-Zero and Race Day Events surround them on the western side of Seminole Highway, while two subdivisions in the Stoner Prairie neighborhood are transforming from cornfields into home plots across the street.
“We look forward to sharing our unique beers, restaurant and full-service bar to new friends in Fitchburg and the surrounding area,” he said in the release.
The new Hope Haus space features a modern and industrial aesthetic, with wood and metal fixtures and a high ceiling. Servers wearing masks take orders to customers, who mostly sit outside.
If you were to sit at the indoor bar, you could see the brewery through windows. That brewery will allow Hop Haus to put more beers on local store shelves throughout the year, the release states. It will help to increase its production of smaller batch beers, “as well as favorites like Magic Dragon Double IPA, Sweet Sunglasses Blonde Ale and Hiddle Slash IPA.”
Hop Haus also has a rooftop dining area with a second bar, where visitors sit with friends and family members sipping craft beverages. The bar is adorned with old Wisconsin license plates.
The brewery, according to the release, has created new positions for bartenders, restaurant managers, kitchen staff and nearly 25 servers.
But getting the Fitchburg location up and running wasn’t easy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
In addition to managing building loans, construction, new staff and systems, Hop Haus had to adapt to Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 rules. Under PHMDC’s restrictions on restaurants, bars cannot operate their interior spaces – but it is allowed to have outdoor seating and offer carryout options.
And keeping the Verona location viable, while completely shut down, was “incredibly difficult” Hoechst said.
“We are taking things day-to-day, but we are following all (health) guidelines to make sure our employees and customers are safe while we work through the coronavirus pandemic,” Hoechst said in the release.