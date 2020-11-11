Serenity Clubhouse, 6048 McKee Road, a nonprofit 12-step organization addressing drug addiction and alcoholism, seeks to bring a “bright spot” to the Fitchburg community during this time of COVID-19 through holiday lights.
The Clubhouse is located in the Old Badger School House. Since the mid-1980's, the building has supported 12-step groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous.
A tree out front of the building also shares an element of history – it is one of Dane County's Heritage Oak Trees.
That tree was turned into a “spectacular” Halloween display this year called ‘The Great Pumpkin Tree’ which featured 9,000 little pumpkins, 80 medium pumpkins, 13 giant pumpkins, spiders, and characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” including Jack Skellington and his dog Zero.
The annual display took eight weeks of work and the help of around 10 to 15 volunteers to complete.
Now, transitioning into winter, the orange tree will shift to blue.
During the month of November, volunteers put up over 100 18-inch blue snowflakes.
“The holiday lights bring cheer especially to newcomers seeking sobriety from additions or the sadness that comes with having a family member that has an addiction,” a news release states. “The display symbolizes hope that you can change your life for the better one day at a time.”
People are invited to sit at the picnic tables under the “simply magical” glow of the tree and “live in this moment.”