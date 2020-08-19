Since April, Promega has been conducting a voluntary study of Fitchburg residents who had COVID-19 and recovered – 65 people and counting – to develop a test detecting SARS-CoV-2 immunity.
Now, the biotech company has successfully developed a serological antibody test, using it to gather insights about how our bodies protect themselves from SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, Poncho Meisenheimer, Promega’s senior director of research and technology development, told the Star Aug. 11.
Promega applied to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for the test, called the Promega Lumit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Meisenheimer said. Meanwhile, the test is already available for use by clinical and public health laboratories, which is allowed by the FDA under a policy it adopted in March.
Meisenheimer said while Promega used its product to simply detect the presence of antibodies, other labs could use it for epidemiological purposes, including how fast SARS-CoV-2 spreads, its fatality rate and the development of a future vaccine.
But Promega’s work is still far from finished, Meisenheimer said.
While the study is still underway to see how long antibodies remain in participants’ bloodstreams, he said, it has already led Promega scientists to some significant findings. He said there is no time frame for when that portion of the study is to conclude.
First, to qualify for the study, Meisenheimer said a person must have had a previous COVID-19 positive test and have recovered from the illness. Participants need to provide written proof or sign a release of their positive test results from their healthcare provider prior to being included in the study. Volunteers must also be at least 18 years old.
Meisenheimer pointed to two “fundamental findings” of the qualitative study with the above parameters in mind -- one was that people develop antibodies within two to three weeks after recovering from the disease, and the other was the amount of antibodies that are created.
“Another thing we noticed is people would build antibodies correlating with how strong their symptoms were,” he said. “People who (had a severe COVID-19 case) … they had a huge amount of antibodies.
“It’s difficult to say why,” Meisenheimer added.
Of all the participants tested for antibodies, he said around 90% of them developed them.
The assay itself, according to an Aug. 11 Promega news release, has a sensitivity of 93.5% when used on COVID-19 patients 20 or more days post-symptom onset. It has 100% sensitivity in patients who have been hospitalized.
To understand how the process works, Meisenheimer said to first picture the SARS-CoV-2 virus with its commonly known spike proteins. When our bodies attempt to fight the virus off, it creates its own antibody proteins to bind to the virus and kill it.
Promega’s test generates a bioluminescent signal by binding to antibody proteins, Meisenheimer said. So if someone’s blood sample generates light, they have antibodies.
He said the overall benefits of a serological assay, besides helping scientists know more about infectivity and the immune response, allows people to get back to work and resume their lives, while still following social distancing and mask wearing protocols.
Meisenheimer thanked the volunteers for their participation in that regard.
“Because of the (Fitchburg) community, the assay turned out to be much better,” he said.