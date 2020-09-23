Four Winds Farm undergoes restoration

“It all started because I had one little horse.”
And so began the transformation of what is now known as Four Winds Farm, 1913 S. Fish Hatchery Road. Upon completion, the farm will serve as an agricultural community center, hosting a variety of agricultural-related activities and events.
Four Winds Farm is set to host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 31, which will include self-guided walking tours of the farm, tours of the barn, artisan vendor displays and complimentary apple cider and snacks. Updates can be found on the farm’s Facebook page.
“We have had a lot of requests,'' owner and operator Mary Ann McKenzie said. “It is tugging at people’s heartstrings. There’s a longing and need in the community.”
She and her husband Tim also own Beomor Farm, 1785 S. Fish Hatchery Road. When the opportunity came to purchase “the farm next door,” they jumped at the chance.
“I thought because of its access to Fitchburg and Madison and because I get so much enjoyment being out on the farm, that it was the perfect spot to try to be a liaison between people who live in the city, and agriculture and nature,” Mary Ann said.
The owners began renovations in the fall of 2019, removing buildings, including a number of smaller out buildings and the original homestead. The dairy barn itself was structurally impressive, Mary Ann said, noting it had “withstood the test of time.”
To make more room in the farm’s lower level, they raised the loft nearly 21 inches and added structural insulated panels to protect the original interior from Wisconsin’s weather.
Inside, the farm will feature a small library, highlighting the McKenzies’ personal collection of ecological, agricultural and conservation books, among others. It will have two long trestle tables to serve as a meeting space for small groups or for group introductions prior to venturing outside to explore the grounds.
There are two parts to the kitchen – a working kitchen in the rear, complete with a commercial dishwasher and freezer, and a demonstration kitchen in the front. The demonstration kitchen can host cooking classes and small events for around 25 people.
A large, open-concept loft upstairs will host larger meetings and events up to nearly 300 people. Food service at the barn will require catering from the outside, Mary Ann said.
The highlight of the kitchen is a Finnish soapstone fireplace, which she said could be used for baking bread.
A spacious patio outside will include a pizza oven for pizza nights, sourcing local ingredients such as flour, cheese, bacon and other ingredients. Next to the patio will be a “close-up kitchen garden” and on the other side, a “chicken garden,” where the chickens can forage in the pastures, Mary Ann said.
The landscape comprises cover crops, trees and decorative plants. Future plans include a demonstration orchard and possibly a vegetable garden.
A 1974 Wolf Hops Harvester is housed in the building adjacent to the parking lot, to strip, dry and bale the farm’s crop before it is transported to the Wisconsin Hops Exchange. Mary Ann serves as a member of co-op’s board of directors.
The farm’s name reflects the essence of the place and the McKenzies’ goals for the future.
“Life comes at you from all four directions,” Mary Ann said. “I want people to know how good nature is for you. We want this farm to be great for the land and great for people to be on the land.”