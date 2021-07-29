Ian Oestreich, founder of Curbside Bicycles, was polishing the frame of a customer’s Schwinn in the shade of a recent Fitchburg Farmers Market as he reflected in the past year.
It was the year that saw him rise from unemployed fitness trainer to game-changing entrepreneur, drawing the attention of The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.
“I was out of a job,” Oestreich told the Star, adding it was because of COVID-19 related restrictions on indoor gatherings, including at the Orangetheory Fitness location in Madison where he was a trainer. "I couldn’t just sit around. I knew I had to do something.”
Armed with a timely idea and a $1,000 investment in materials and marketing, the Fox Valley native said he put that “something” into action and now performs basic-to-moderate bicycle repairs right in the neighborhoods where customers are most apt to house or ride their bikes.
Last April, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Kinesiology major celebrated the one-year anniversary of his business launch.
“My goal is to change the model for how the Madison market does bicycle repairs,” Oestreich said. “Instead of a family schlepping four bikes to the bike shop, waiting for three weeks, and then going back to get them, I can do the work the same day, right on their block.”
With Curbside Bicycle’s on-location service and low overhead, “We are the cheapest and the fastest,” he added.
Oestreich, who said he recently moved to bike-friendly Fitchburg, said a $75 tune-up, done during a 30-minute appointment, addresses the majority of bike issues. Work includes checks and adjustments, as needed, of shifters, brakes, chain, tire pressure and seat height.
All pivot points are lubricated and the bike is given a complete clean and shine, along with a test drive, Oestreich said.
Other repairs, such as chain or pedal installs, can be made on-the-spot for additional fees for parts and labor, Oestreich said. If more substantial work is needed, Oestreich said he will refer customers to certified local bike shops. “We don’t do major repairs,” he said. “If your bike needs a big overhaul, take it to a bike shop.”
He learned the basics of bicycle repair from his father who was an avid biker and while working one summer at a bike shop in the Fox Valley. He has built on that foundation with hands-on work in the past year, he said.
Mobile bike repair services are not new around the United States, Oestreich said. But the timing of his business launch around Madison last year was ideal.
“With the pandemic, everyone’s been trying to get outside,” Oestreich said, adding that “a massive bike boom” and increased demand for bike repairs.
Plus, with more people working from home, Oestreich said weekday events have been popular for their convenience: “A Wednesday works just as well as a Saturday.”
Pop-up events like at the farmers market occur occasionally, Oestreich said. But more commonly he said he receives requests from people or groups who want to host pop-ups in their neighborhoods.
Curbside Bicycles prepares a flyer and the hosts are asked to communicate it with the date, time (often 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and locale via neighborhood social media. Based on the day’s attendance, hosts themselves receive a discount on repair work, Oestreich said.
“This business is all based on ‘community,’ Oestreich said. “No community, no business.”
Upcoming pop-up events are open to the public and posted on curbsidebicycles.com where a recent check showed nine events scheduled in and around Madison, Monday through Sunday.
Oestreich said his Wisconsin season runs from March through October and he expects to perform work on about 1,000 bikes in that time. And last winter, he said he worked on about 200 bikes around Scottsdale, Arizona, aiming to even out the seasonal nature of his business.
Oestreich said he employs one mechanic who also performs tune-ups at pop-ups around Madison, and he might hire another. He said he is considering formal expansion of Curbside Bicycles into the Phoenix area, as well as Minneapolis.